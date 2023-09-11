Furnace one week, air conditioner the next. We had friends up from Florida to attend the Oxford 250 and the Boss Hogg 150; good thing they brought long pants with them! But when they left on Tuesday it was actually warmer here than in Florida.
I’m sure many of you are aware that our new administrative assistant has turned in her notice and will be departing the Town Office effective Sept. 15. Anne Goodblood will step up as interim admin until a lengthier search is conducted, so the office will not be closed down again.
Congratulations to Riley Bosco, daughter of Jason and Rebekah Bosco, a freshman student in Bangor (but who hails from Unity). Her eighth grade science fair project invention has been winning awards and is being recognized on a state and national level. Riley made it to the invention convention state level and also won first place in the engineering and computer science division at the Maine State Science & Engineering Fair. Her project was a biodegradable IV bag to reduce plastic pollution. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in a hospital understands how much plastic waste there is.
September is PB&J time at Bangor Savings Bank. You can drop off jars of peanut butter and/or jelly and they will match your gift for our local food pantries. I typically donate when I’m rolling through the drive-thru; I don’t need to get out of my car!
Community yard sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Maine TradeHers on Albion Road. No fee for setting up a space. You can reach out to Maine TradeHers or Riley Tecce via Facebook.
The annual “Glow Ride” sponsored by the Thorndike Trailblazers ATV club will be held Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Meet at Mike and Doreen Berry’s. Donations to be taken at the entrance. Proceeds beneficiary to be determined. Adorn your ATV or SxS with glow-in-the-dark decorations and join the group in a night event. See their Facebook page for more info.
Everybody should be gearing up for a fantastic weekend in Unity Sept. 22-24. I’m hoping for good weather during the Common Ground Country Fair! Stone Tree Farm and Cidery’s Food Truck and Live Music Festival, open noon to 8 p.m. Unity Pond Pottery’s annual BUMUPPFSF fall sale, 20% off. Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm’s Vendor Pop-up fair with food trucks. Unity Raceway’s 75th anniversary celebration and reunion Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.!
Unity Public Library volunteer Vanessa Haley is having an art show at the library during the month of September. The title of the show is “Curious Canids” and will be up from the 5th until the 30th. Opening is on the 14th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and all are welcome.
The fox images are all drawn by hand and created in Procreate for the iPad Pro. They are inspired by kitsune in Japanese folklore and music that the artist enjoys and are described by her as “mystical canines who saved me from a most difficult situation.”
I’ve been enjoying flowers grown by Brian Blake of Troy who sells them for a donation at the library for the library. He produces some spectacular gladiolus!
I’m always looking for unique names when I’m cleaning stones at the cemeteries. Remember “Zalmunna?” This week’s favorite name was “Apphia.” It’s a Biblical name meaning “increasing” or “fruitful.” This is a name mentioned in Paul ‘s epistle to Philemon in the New Testament.
Volunteers in Unity hold up the foundation of civil society. They help their neighbors, serve their community, and provide their expertise. No matter what kind of volunteer work they do, they are contributing in invaluable ways. Make sure you show your appreciation! The Do Good Institute announced on April 19 that the latest value of a volunteer hour is estimated to be $31.80.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill