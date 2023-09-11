Community News

Furnace one week, air conditioner the next. We had friends up from Florida to attend the Oxford 250 and the Boss Hogg 150; good thing they brought long pants with them! But when they left on Tuesday it was actually warmer here than in Florida.

I’m sure many of you are aware that our new administrative assistant has turned in her notice and will be departing the Town Office effective Sept. 15. Anne Goodblood will step up as interim admin until a lengthier search is conducted, so the office will not be closed down again.

