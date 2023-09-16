Hurricane Lee created a lot of havoc as it sat out in the Atlantic; there were multitudes of cancellations and postponements. It looks like, as I write this, the track may go further east and gift us yet more rain and some wind.
In September 1985 I was trail riding with Harris and Lori Knowlton and the Maine Trail Riders Association on the Appalachian Trail near the Little Wilson. We had ridden that section of trail the year before. What was once a small stream crossing became engorged and we had to swim the horses across.
The town website has not been updated since July. Select Board meetings are held on the first, third and fifth Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Planning Board meetings are the fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. EDC meetings are held the first Monday at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
Reminder! Summer cemetery decorations need to be removed by Oct. 1.
Many thanks to Judy Stoodley for spearheading the weeding of the Town Office flower beds. The witch grass was growing wild!
The Good Steward Thrift Shop book sale has been moved to Oct. 7.
September is PB&J time at Bangor Savings Bank. You can drop off jars of peanut butter and/or jelly and they will match your gift for our local food pantries.
A book club has been launched at Unity Public Library, with its first meeting held Sept. 13. Meetings will be held monthly and coffee and Amish donuts will be available. Please call 948-BOOK.
North Star Adventures, operated by Nancy Zane, offers classes in kayaking and wilderness first aid. Phone 956-0045. Website northstaradventures.me.
Snowmobile season is on the horizon! Stop by and see Chase Toys for end-of-summer deals on Husqvarna mowers and trimmers and Greenworks trimmers, blowers, push mowers and snow blowers. Toro Zero-turns and push mowers are also on sale.
Waldo County TRIAD offers a "friendly caller" program for the elderly. Participants call the Communications Center each morning and if the call center does not receive a call they then call the person's number. If there is no answer, they then will call the participant's delegate to go check on them. This program has saved lives! To register call 338-2040.
Everybody should be gearing up for a fantastic weekend in Unity Sept. 22-24. I'm hoping for good weather during The Common Ground Country Fair! Stone Tree Farm and Cidery's Food Truck and Live Music Festival will be open noon-8 p.m. Unity Pond Pottery's annual BUMUPPFSF fall sale 20% off. Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm's Vendor Pop-up fair with food trucks.
Unity Raceway's 75th anniversary celebration and reunion will be held Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lots of activities and meet some of your racing heroes!
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., the Unity Historical Society will be meeting at the Unity Union Church, and Bill Russell will discuss the restoration of the church after the fire. This is a good opportunity to tour the building and hear about the project.
Deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Lewis, who passed away Sept. 8.
“The crickets sang in the grasses. They sang the song of summer's ending, a sad monotonous song. 'Summer is over and gone, over and gone, over and gone. Summer is dying, dying.' A little maple tree heard the cricket song and turned bright red with anxiety.” ― E.B. White, Charlotte's Web