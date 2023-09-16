Community News

Hurricane Lee created a lot of havoc as it sat out in the Atlantic; there were multitudes of cancellations and postponements. It looks like, as I write this, the track may go further east and gift us yet more rain and some wind.

In September 1985 I was trail riding with Harris and Lori Knowlton and the Maine Trail Riders Association on the Appalachian Trail near the Little Wilson. We had ridden that section of trail the year before. What was once a small stream crossing became engorged and we had to swim the horses across.

