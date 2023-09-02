And just like that summer is over with Labor Day come and gone! I saw a tree whose leaves were already red and apple farms already advertising. My McCouns are turning red. My Northern Spy tree, which was not affected by the late frost and is always the last to ripen, is loaded this year although the apples look smaller than usual.
If you have not received your tax bill, please call the Town Office. To receive the 2% discount they must be paid by Sept. 15. In years past the due date was 30 days from the postmark, which was oftentimes an arbitrary day and could sometimes fall on a weekend. To avoid this problem the specific date of Sept. 15 was voted for at the town meeting in March. Unfortunately, with the changes at the Town Office, the tax commitment was delayed and subsequently tax bills went out later than usual.
Unity will be starting a committee regarding the proposed transmission lines. Please see one of the Select Board members or Josh Kercsmar if you're interested in serving on this committee.
At the EDC (Economic Development Committee) meeting we received a proposal from Christian Hunter for a grant to help with a PFAS remediation study to be held at Susan Hunter's farm in conjunction with UMaine and Colby College. The grant request was unanimously approved by both the EDC and the Select Board. Maine, and in particular, Unity, will be at the forefront regarding PFAS studies.
The Sebasticook Regional Land Trust was also awarded a grant for trail and kiosk improvements. Trails are highly considered to be economic drivers in any community. This includes hiking, biking, horse, ATV and snowmobile.
Unity Raceway 75th anniversary celebration and reunion Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! My first job (besides babysitting) was working for Nancy Nason in the French fry concession, and then I worked several years in the score tower. Pete Silva has been working on gathering together a large group of former and current racers. I'm excited to see some Unity Raceway legends: Ralph Nason, Ed and Bob Bellows, Steve Nelson, Larry Pottle, Matt Lee, the Burgesses, the Robinsons and Norris Willett, to name a few.
September it's PB&J time at Bangor Savings Bank. You can drop off jars of PB and/or jelly and they will match your gift for our local food pantries. Funny true story: Once, while spending some extended time at Maine Medical Center, I ordered a PB&J sandwich for lunch. Imagine my surprise when I bit into it and it also contained onion! You can leave the onions at home!
Unity Auction House's next scheduled date is Sunday, Sept. 10. Please see their Facebook page for times and a preview of what items have been consigned.
Community yard sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Maine TradeHers on Albion Road. No fee for setting up a space. You can reach out to Maine TradeHers via Facebook.
Now that school is back in session, Kayla Albright's The Hair Room is open for additional hours. You can book online or call 660-2311. Gary Pratt at Hair Flair had been offering the kiddos "back to school cuts."
The Good Steward Thrift Shop on Depot Street is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When they first reopened they were overwhelmed with donations; they are able to start receiving donations of clean saleable goods again.
The annual "Glow Ride" sponsored by the Thorndike Trailblazers ATV club will be held Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Meet at Mike and Doreen Berry's. Donations to be taken at the entrance. Proceed beneficiary to be determined. Adorn your ATV or SxS with glow-in-the-dark decorations and join the group in a night event. I understand there's always a chance of seeing "Bigfoot."
On-site volunteers needed! Avian Haven in Freedom volunteers make a huge difference for Maine wildlife every day. They have a modest budget and a small team, so volunteers and donors make their work possible. Right now they are most in need of help with daily chores: laundry, dishes, and enclosure cleaning. The ability to volunteer on-site will also allow volunteers the opportunity to learn about other aspects of animal rehabilitation as time permits.
Speaking of volunteers ... Unity's cemeteries are some of the best-appearing around and this is in large part to the many volunteers who care for them. You are all aware of my love for cleaning stones and I've been spending quite a bit of time at Fowler on Albion Road. I was able to do some D/2 treatments on stones at Boulter on Hunter Road when Denise Whitney and Carol Lichtenbaum were there clearing low-hanging branches. Boulter sits off the road behind a corn field so I don't like going there by myself. Denise has also been re-mapping some of the older cemeteries. Thanks to Brian and Lynn Warman for clearing some brush at Douglas and Matt and Lucia Picard for clearing brush and branches at Quaker Hill and Pond cemeteries. I met some members of the Soule/Gerry family a couple of weeks ago when they were having a memorial bench installed for their father, Glendon Gerry, who was born in Unity 98 years ago. It was their brother's (Robert Gerry) stone that Tim Parker (Waldo County Lawn and Order) and I uncovered last year that had become invisible because of overgrowth of brush and ivy. They were delighted and appreciative of the care our cemeteries receive.
"Show me your cemeteries and I will tell you what kind of people you have." — Benjamin Franklin