And just like that summer is over with Labor Day come and gone! I saw a tree whose leaves were already red and apple farms already advertising. My McCouns are turning red. My Northern Spy tree, which was not affected by the late frost and is always the last to ripen, is loaded this year although the apples look smaller than usual.

If you have not received your tax bill, please call the Town Office. To receive the 2% discount they must be paid by Sept. 15. In years past the due date was 30 days from the postmark, which was oftentimes an arbitrary day and could sometimes fall on a weekend. To avoid this problem the specific date of Sept. 15 was voted for at the town meeting in March. Unfortunately, with the changes at the Town Office, the tax commitment was delayed and subsequently tax bills went out later than usual.

