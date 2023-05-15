Community News

I'd love to go outside and enjoy the warm sunshine but, between the pollen and the blackflies, it would be a short-lived experience. My daffodils have been in full bloom and my tulips came to life this past week! I'm looking forward to the lilacs toward the end of the month.

On May 20, 10 a.m.-noon Thorndike Trailblazer's ATV club will hold a hot dog fund-raiser at Chase Toys. The club was hit hard once again because of the latest storm and will need to rebuild bridges and additional trail work. Check out their Facebook page FMI. It looks like trails, including access routes, will be closed through the end of the month.

