I'd love to go outside and enjoy the warm sunshine but, between the pollen and the blackflies, it would be a short-lived experience. My daffodils have been in full bloom and my tulips came to life this past week! I'm looking forward to the lilacs toward the end of the month.
On May 20, 10 a.m.-noon Thorndike Trailblazer's ATV club will hold a hot dog fund-raiser at Chase Toys. The club was hit hard once again because of the latest storm and will need to rebuild bridges and additional trail work. Check out their Facebook page FMI. It looks like trails, including access routes, will be closed through the end of the month.
Join the Unity Barn Raisers for the Empty Bowls event on Thursday, May 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Center on School Street. Suggested donation is $10 for local community food programs.
Congratulations to The Ecology Learning Center for achieving their second Spirit of America tribute.
Stone Tree Farm and Cidery's summer hours: Monday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday closed; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. They are located on Albion Road.
At Unity Public Library: “A Playful Spirit" by artist Pamela Schilhab will be on display at the library Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the month of May.
Memorial Day Parade May 29 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at the Town office at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Call Randy Parker at 323-3412.
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. parade and at noon a community barbecue hosted by Diversity in Unity. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area. " Check out their Facebook page FMI.
Graveside service for John Hall will be on Friday, May 19, at Pond Cemetery. Service begins at 1 p.m.
From Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife: "Seeing wildlife out and about during the day is normal, especially in spring and summer when many young wild animals are out exploring, playing, and learning the ropes. They have a lot to figure out on their way to independence!
"Healthy adult wildlife is also more visible this time of year as they work overtime to support their families. There just aren’t enough hours in a night to get everything done. Sound familiar parents?
"Unless a wild animal is also behaving abnormally, being out during the day is not a cause for concern. They’re just busy! Enjoy the view."
“In the marvelous month of May when all the buds were bursting, then in my heart did love arise. In the marvelous month of May when all the birds were singing, then did I reveal to her my yearning and longing.” — Heinrich Heine