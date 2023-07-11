Small world moment the other day as I was talking with a Los Angeles police officer about a marker in Pond Cemetery. His brother had been in my class but moved away when he was in first or second grade.
His dad ended up meeting me at the cemetery to talk about placement of the stone. He remembered my family's farm, "just below John Hubbard's garage."
It finally stopped raining long enough to do some more stone cleaning. I beat the oppressive heat this morning and went to Fowler Cemetery on Albion Road. There's a large locust tree in the middle, so I had plenty of shade while I cleaned about a dozen stones of the Gilpatrick family; most of them passed away in the 1800s.
I ran into Craig Stevens at the Town Office. I had been trying to recall the name of one of the first horses I ever "rode." It was one of his father's big black Percherons, "Trudy."
If you have an unserviceable American flag that needs to be properly disposed of, there is a red, white and blue barrel at the Legion Hall on Windemere Lane to put them in.
Missing from Stone Tree Farm & Cidery: Bull moose skull with antlers. It was stolen from them about a month ago. If you know of its whereabouts, please get in touch with them. It has sentimental value.
At Unity Public Library: Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m., "Clay Day"; Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m., story time, "The Sneeds," and music by Heartbroke Trio.
Also on July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Christmas in July at Unity Raceway. Santa will be in attendance. I hope he's not planning on wearing his winter attire! Festival of trees, craft vendors, Hot Wheels, “reindeer” race car rides (fantasy cars), take home cookie decorating kits, water fun and more!
Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. at Unity Snowdusters, special town meeting. There are some ordinance updates along with a couple of warrant articles to be voted on.
I hope everyone had a splendid Fourth of July. We didn't do anything special at my house. I recalled going to Brooks as a child; it was a big deal ... one year a streaker made an appearance! We had a little red, white and blue house decorating contest in town. Lori Jones won a barbecue basket and Kayla Albright won a S'mores basket.
Holler Soap will host two more paint nights. Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., ages 4 and over are invited to have their own paint event. Must be accompanied by an adult. The adult does not have to pay and paint, just hang out with other adults and enjoy the afternoon. The $25 cost includes snacks, drinks, and all the supplies needed to make the painting. Preregistration is required. The next one for adults is Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Wishing Zackery Turner a speedy recovery!
"It is a time of quiet joy, the sunny morning. When the glittery dew is on the mallow weeds, each leaf holds a jewel which is beautiful if not valuable. This is no time for hurry or for bustle. Thoughts are slow and deep and golden in the morning." — John Steinbeck