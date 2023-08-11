Community News

I have told myself over and over I was going to quit trying to grow my own watermelon; this year I decided to try it one last time. Another epic failure! I had two half-dollar size fruits growing and they withered up and died.

Registration for fall dance classes at Cassie's School of Dance in Unity will begin soon! You can now find the class schedule and pricing information for the upcoming season of dance classes at thomasschoolofdance/unity.

Tags

Recommended for you