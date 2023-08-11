I have told myself over and over I was going to quit trying to grow my own watermelon; this year I decided to try it one last time. Another epic failure! I had two half-dollar size fruits growing and they withered up and died.
Registration for fall dance classes at Cassie's School of Dance in Unity will begin soon! You can now find the class schedule and pricing information for the upcoming season of dance classes at thomasschoolofdance/unity.
The Unity Public Library's August appeal is about how many, not how much. Add your small donation to help them reach their "How Many" goal. They are hoping to reach 200 small donors. I took my $5 down to help boost the numbers. You can donate online or mail a check to: Unity Public Library, P.O. Box 338, Unity, ME 04988. 2
Upcoming library events: Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m., Milkweed Puppet Theater performance, and Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Picture Book Reading and Art Time with Alexandra Hinrichs. All events are free and open to the public.
Saturday, Aug. 26, is Open Winery Day. Visit our local Winery and Cidery for two food trucks and two bands, noon-8 p.m. Stone Tree Farm & Cidery is also calling all vendors, crafters, and farmers for Sunday, Aug. 27, noon-6 p.m.They are going to have their biggest farmers market and craft fair yet! Support local! If you're interested in being a vendor there, please reach out to them via Facebook.
Save the Date! Join Unity Raceway for a gathering of drivers from across the decades, car displays, model displays, and much more. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. Silent auction, prize raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.
Holly will have concessions for purchase and limited edition T-shirts and decals will be on sale to commemorate the 75-year anniversary of the track. They're also resurrecting an iconic Unity fan favorite. The new photo gallery in the covered grandstands will be unveiled at the event.
Condolences to the family and friends of Fay (Bryant) Lataille.
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu