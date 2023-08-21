I’m not a major league baseball fan as I find it dull. I’ve been following the Little League World Series as I do every year; the kids always put on a show. I was reminiscing with my younger brother, Dennis, who was on the Waldo County All-Star team in the early ‘80s that won the state title and went on to the New England Regionals. They didn’t make it to the “World Series,” but they were certainly a talented group whose members hailed from all over Waldo County: Unity, Liberty, Winterport, Frankfort, etc. The three Unity players were Chris Herring, Sue-Ann Teeney and Dennis Picard.
The Town Office will reopen Aug. 21. Loni Spaulding has been hired as the new administrative assistant. Some of you might better know her as Loni Leathers, Allan and Sharon Leathers’ daughter.
Registration for fall dance classes at Cassie’s School of Dance in Unity is open! You can now find the class schedule and pricing information for the upcoming season of dance classes at thomasschoolofdance/unity. Classes start Sept. 7.
Mammie’s Country Kitchen is helping a friend collect empty flower vases that you might have collected and don’t know what to do with them. They are going to the Fryeburg Fair to be made into beautiful arrangements to be auctioned off. All proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network. You can drop them off at Mammie’s; if they aren’t open, you can leave them on the porch.
Mount View boys basketball fundraiser: Save up your used, worn out, or too small sneakers, and the basketball program will get paid between $2 and $7 per pair, based on the quality of the sneakers. A box will be placed in the high school and the middle school for donations.
Common Ground Fair will be held Sept. 22-24. Even if you don’t attend the fair, there will be plenty of other things to do in town that same weekend at Unity Pond Pottery, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm, Stone Tree Farm and Cidery. Unity Raceway will also be celebrating its 75th anniversary that weekend. More on these events as we get nearer to the date.
Saturday, Aug. 26, is Open Winery Day. Visit our local Winery and Cidery for two food trucks and two bands, noon-8 p.m. Stone Tree Farm & Cidery is also calling all vendors, crafters, and farmers for Sunday, Aug. 27, noon-6 p.m.They are going to have their biggest farmers market and craft fair yet! Support local! If you’re interested in being a vendor there, please reach out to them via Facebook.
The Unity Public Library’s August appeal is about how many, not how much. Add your small donation to help them reach their “How Many” goal. They are hoping to reach 200 small donors. You can donate online or mail a check to Unity Public Library, P.O. Box 338, Unity, ME 04988. Unity Public Library serves the towns of Unity, Thorndike, Troy, Freedom, Burnham and Knox.
As I’ve been cleaning my house of accumulated “treasures,” I occasionally come across something of interest. This week’s “find” was a little joke book that was given to patients of the Waterville Osteopathic Hospital (now Northern Light) back in the late ‘60s early ‘70s that was sponsored by a bank that no longer exists. I had an appointment with Dr. Kriegel, so I gave it to him as a gift. He was tickled!
“Advice from a sunflower. Be bright sunny and positive. Know your roots. Spread seeds of happiness. Rise, shine and hold your head up high. Keep on growing. Even on the darkest days, stand tall and find the sunlight.” — Unknown