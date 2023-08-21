Community News

I’m not a major league baseball fan as I find it dull. I’ve been following the Little League World Series as I do every year; the kids always put on a show. I was reminiscing with my younger brother, Dennis, who was on the Waldo County All-Star team in the early ‘80s that won the state title and went on to the New England Regionals. They didn’t make it to the “World Series,” but they were certainly a talented group whose members hailed from all over Waldo County: Unity, Liberty, Winterport, Frankfort, etc. The three Unity players were Chris Herring, Sue-Ann Teeney and Dennis Picard.

The Town Office will reopen Aug. 21. Loni Spaulding has been hired as the new administrative assistant. Some of you might better know her as Loni Leathers, Allan and Sharon Leathers’ daughter.

Tags

Recommended for you