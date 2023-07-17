Community News

Good news for "Owen" the opossum fans; he has returned! He no longer lives under the porch. I believe he has taken up a domicile under one of the sheds.

I went to the Unity Auction house on the 12th and although I didn't bid on anything I took interest in some popular items. There were three ladies bidding against each other for lots of ephemera. I had to look up "ephemera" and found that, according to Merriam-Webster, the term refers to "paper items (such as posters, broadsides, and tickets) that were originally meant to be discarded after use but have since become collectibles."

