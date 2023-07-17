Good news for "Owen" the opossum fans; he has returned! He no longer lives under the porch. I believe he has taken up a domicile under one of the sheds.
I went to the Unity Auction house on the 12th and although I didn't bid on anything I took interest in some popular items. There were three ladies bidding against each other for lots of ephemera. I had to look up "ephemera" and found that, according to Merriam-Webster, the term refers to "paper items (such as posters, broadsides, and tickets) that were originally meant to be discarded after use but have since become collectibles."
I browsed the box of ephemera that was purchased by the lady sitting next to me. It contained a booklet of some recipes from a now-defunct flavoring company. One of the recipes called for a "nutmeg size" piece of butter, another one was done in measurements of a "teacup." Also popular were old greeting cards. The next auction is scheduled for July 23.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Edna Farrar who passed away July 4.
Special town meeting July 29, 8:30 a.m., at the Snowdusters Clubhouse on Fisher Road.
The Drop-Off before- and after-school program owned by Kathryn Piper is accepting enrollment for Mount View and Troy Elementary School students enrolled in K-12. Call Kathryn (207) 808-2142.
The Good Steward Thrift Shop is open at 17 Depot St. Hours: Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chicken Barbecue sponsored by American Legion Post 50, July 29, serving noon until gone, dine in or take out, at 108 Windermere Lane. The cost of $12 per meal includes 1/2 chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, roll, chips, dessert, and a beverage. These guys know how to barbecue some chicken and the homemade baked beans are scrumptious!
Holler Soap will be hosting two more paint nights. 2On Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., ages 4 and over are invited to have their own paint event. Must be accompanied by an adult. The adult does not have to pay and paint, just hang out with other adults and enjoy the afternoon. $25 price includes snacks, drinks, and all the supplies needed to make the painting. Preregistration is required. The next one for adults is Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Don't forget The Market of Unity every Saturday at the train station, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Different vendors every week, but one staple is Blackhome Bites. Ash Czarny makes some delicious baked items and is accompanied by her husband Steve who is an accomplished woodworker.
We can't hold onto our childhoods forever, but we can retain fond memories. This past week I noticed that what remains of my parents farm was "under offer" and the family camp on Unity Pond was listed for sale. Of course the camp is unrecognizable from my youth. What once was a simple three-room building with a porch and a "two-seater" privy is now an up-to-date, beautifully appointed home. Back in the day when my grandmother Picard owned it, it was a place of summer get-togethers on Sundays for lunch and swimming. During haying season we'd all head to camp for a jump in the lake after a long day of filling the hay mow.
"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you're a thousand miles from the corn field." — Dwight D. Eisenhower