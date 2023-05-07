Community News

"I miss thee, my Mother! Thy image is still The deepest impressed on my heart." -- Eliza Cook

I lost my mother a little over 11 years ago; it seems like yesterday. I was lucky to have a mother who sacrificed for us, worked hard, was an excellent cook, cared for her community, and had spirit and determination. She lost three children, my oldest brother John when he was 5, and two newborn daughters, Patience and Dorrie -- yet she persevered.

Penny Picard Sampson writes about events and happenings in Unity for The Republican Journal. You can reach Penny at penny@unityme.org or 948-3570.

