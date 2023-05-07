"I miss thee, my Mother! Thy image is still The deepest impressed on my heart." -- Eliza Cook
I lost my mother a little over 11 years ago; it seems like yesterday. I was lucky to have a mother who sacrificed for us, worked hard, was an excellent cook, cared for her community, and had spirit and determination. She lost three children, my oldest brother John when he was 5, and two newborn daughters, Patience and Dorrie -- yet she persevered.
Public Hearing Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Unity Snowdusters, 32 Fisher Road. This public hearing is regarding several ordinance updates, including cemetery, Fire Department, traffic control and more. During the public hearing is when amendments can be made to the ordinances; once they go to a special town meeting (date TBD), it becomes a straight up or down vote.
ATV trails are still closed. This includes access trails such as Depot, Main and School streets. After the most recent storm caused a lot of damage, it's going to take more time to clear the trails and fix the bridges again.
If it ever warms up again, Troy General ice cream is back! Soft serve vanilla, chocolate, and twist! Make your own waffle cone, regular cone, or a dish. They also have toppings. Cone'Z at the train depot in Unity serves Gifford's and also has a great soft serve.
Unity Rotary and other volunteers helped clean 18 contractor bags of trash and debris from the streets of Unity on April 29. Much appreciation to all the volunteers!
Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m.: Pie sale to benefit The Open Door. They welcome donations of pies. They will also be holding a raffle for several prizes.
International Migratory Bird Day is May 13. From 7 to 10 a.m., SRLT (Sebasticook Regional Land Trust) board chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve (Waterville Road) to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome, but no pets please!
May 15-19, Sullivan's Waste will be available for "curbside pickup" of your unwanted mattresses, chairs, carpet, windows, etc. You must call Sullivan's for pricing and location of your waste , 948-2658. There are unacceptable items: gas cans, paint, auto parts, demolition debris, etc.
Memorial Day parade is May 29 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at the Town Office at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Call Randy Parker at 323-3412.
Save the date! Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. for a parade and at noon a community barbecue hosted by Diversity in Unity. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area." Check out their Facebook page FMI.
Mother's Day recognizes mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds as well as their positive contributions to their families and society. It was established by Anna Jarvis, with the first official Mother's Day celebrated through a service of worship at St. Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, on May 10, 1908. President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday in 1914.
If you're looking to honor your mother, there are many local opportunities: lunch at UHOP, Mammie's, or China Jade. Wine tasting at Stone Tree Cidery, Gift certificates from Hair Flair, Town and Country Hair Salon, and The Hair Room. Flowers from Green Thumb Greenhouse or Unity Flower Shop. Considering helping your mother with yard work or gardening? Pick up a rake or hoe at Mac's Hardware. The Market of Unity has lovely gifts made by local vendors. Other ideas: Honey Wilde, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm, Amish Community Market, Unity Pond Pottery, Holler Soap and Chase Toys to name a few.
At Unity Public Library: “A Playful Spirit," by artist Pamela Schilhab, will be on display at the library Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the month of May. A public opening reception will held at 6:30 p.m. on May 12, to which all are invited.
Through this collection of drawings, prints, paintings and collages, the artist is exploring the notion of serendipitous creation without attachment to the outcome. Her goal is to capture the childlike spirit of abandon and spontaneity when tackling a project, learning to play with creativity.
The same can be said for her doll series, Joyous Juju. These dolls are fashioned on the concept of voodoo dolls with strictly positive purpose -- good medicine, so to speak. Their motivations are inspired by song lyrics that are embroidered into their clothing and the spells are activated by piercings of hearts and flowers.