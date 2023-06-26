Community News

My new porch is almost complete, with just the shingles remaining to be laid. Had I hired "professionals," the job would have been done weeks ago; my husband and his friend "Kickback" may be a bit slow, but they work cheap! Plus with all the rain there have been delays.

Speaking of rain, Mark Rollins of the Heald Farm in Troy posted some pictures of the various crops on Facebook. Some crops were doing well, but unfortunately the corn (which he is known for having the best) looks dismal. Keep your fingers crossed that it comes around. Haying has also been delayed.

