My new porch is almost complete, with just the shingles remaining to be laid. Had I hired "professionals," the job would have been done weeks ago; my husband and his friend "Kickback" may be a bit slow, but they work cheap! Plus with all the rain there have been delays.
Speaking of rain, Mark Rollins of the Heald Farm in Troy posted some pictures of the various crops on Facebook. Some crops were doing well, but unfortunately the corn (which he is known for having the best) looks dismal. Keep your fingers crossed that it comes around. Haying has also been delayed.
Select Board
Due to heavy public interest, Select Board meetings will be held at the Community Center for the foreseeable future, first, third, and fifth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Audio recordings are available on the town website usually the following day. Since the first Tuesday of July falls on the Fourth of July, that meeting has been scheduled for July 11.
Reminder
If you like to take your dog swimming, there is a separate dog area at Kanokolus. There is a sign and no dog should be found in the general swim/play area. Please pick up after your dog.
Reading and art time
Join the folks at Unity Public Library on Thursday, June 29, 10:30 a.m., for a reading and art time with the award-winning Canadian children’s book creator Isabelle Arsenault. Isabelle will read from her new book, "Just One Little Light," and will lead a beautiful collaborative art project designed for children and families!
Enroll!
Do you know a family that is seeking an ecology-based, academically rigorous high school? Enrollment is open for ninth grade. Visit ecologylearningcenter.org.
Market of Unity
I stopped by Unity Pond Pottery on the 17th for The Market of Unity. It was, of course, another miserable wet and cold day, but many people attended. I made it just in time to hear the little local band, "Fly Rod Crosby," play a Grateful Dead classic, "Ripple."
Hair
I got my summer "do" this morning at The Hair Room. Kayla Albright (207) 660-2311. My husband also got his summer "do." Hair Flair. Gary Pratt on Main Street. He often has walk-in spots available.
Community Market
The Amish Community Market hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays are the doughnut days.
Stone Tree Pride
Celebrate Pride at Stone Tree on June 30, 5-8 p.m. Food truck Graze 207 will be there serving up their delicious food. Live music by the duo band "Duke Dog." There will also be a T-shirt tie-dying station set up with Shyanne for $20!
It gets better — the tie-dying will be co-sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. They are going to cover $10 per person for the first 50 people! All you pay is $10.
Honey Wilde Farm will also be set up selling their wares! Make sure to grab some of her natural soaps, lotions and cheeses!
July 4 at Stone Tree
Celebrate the Fourth of July with Stone Tree Farm & Cidery! Graze 207 will be featuring an All-American cookout menu with burgers, dogs, potato and pasta salad! Live music by the band "Random Ideas"; they are a triplet punk rock band that brings powerful and high energy music to the stage! As always, Stone Tree is family and pet friendly. Live music: 2-6 p.m. Food truck: noon till sold out!
UARRC
Unity Area Regional Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Services will resume the following day, Wednesday, July 5.
Swimming lessons
Swimming lessons at Kanokolus Beach Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. When: Week 1 - July 3, 5, 6, 7; Week 2 - Monday-Friday, July 17-21. To sign up your children, call/text Kati Ann Curtis, (207) 322-2763. Ages: 5-15 Times: 30 min. Lessons: mornings/afternoons. Free for Unity residents! Out-of-town fee: $10 per child.
Save the date
July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Christmas in July at Unity Raceway. Santa will be in attendance. I hope he's not planning on wearing his winter attire! Festival of trees, craft vendors, hot wheels, “reindeer” race car rides (fantasy cars), take-home cookie decorating kits, water fun and more!
Milestones
Happy 65th wedding anniversary to Allen and Tisha Downer.
Condolences to the family and friends of Gloria Gervais.
“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” — Abraham Lincoln