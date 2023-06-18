I received a message from my husband's first cousin (on their mother's side) this week; he had been doing some genealogy. Seems as though my husband's cousin is my cousin, too, although we are nineth cousins and share a seventh great-grandfather on our fathers' sides. Cousin Bill made it clear that my husband and I are in no way related!
Due to heavy public interest, Select Board meetings will be held at the Community Center for the foreseeable future. First, third, and fifth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Audio recordings are available on the town website, usually the following day.
Do you know a family that is seeking an ecology-based, academically rigorous high school? The Ecology Learning Center is still taking enrollments for the incoming freshman class.
The Diversity in Unity group got together and spruced up the landscape by planting numerous new annuals and perennials at the Town Office. Judy Stoodley donated some colorful annuals for the barrels in the neckdowns.
If you have an unserviceable American flag that needs to be properly disposed of, there is a red, white and blue barrel at the Legion Hall on Windemere Lane to put them in.
Welcome to the new Aroma Joe's coffee shop and drive-thru that has opened at 268 Depot St.!
June 24 (rain date June 25) at Unity Raceway United Bikers of Maine flat track racing will be held. There will be vendors and UBM gear available. Dry camping will be allowed for $10/person. After the racing there will be a rock band, "Scrapin' By."
Join the folks at Unity Public Library on Thursday, June 29, 10:30 a.m., for a reading and art time with the award-winning Canadian children’s book creator Isabelle Arsenault. Isabelle will read from her new book, "Just One Little Light," and will lead a beautiful collaborative art project designed for children and families!
Free Narcan training at Unity Public Library Tuesday, June 27, 3 p.m. You could save a life!
Also at the library — the new shed has arrived, which will soon be followed with two new EV chargers. The shed will eventually house a tool lending library as well.
The Connor Mill Trail in Unity is now open! Many thanks to the volunteers who completed the bridge work to allow access to the length of the trail. Much of the trail runs along Sandy Stream across private properties where the landowners share the beauty of the land with others through a trail easement managed by Sebasticook Regional Land Trust. SRLT relies on many volunteers giving their time so that community members and visitors alike can enjoy time outdoors exploring Maine’s woodland and wetland habitats.
Our summer solstice is on June 21 this year, where the northern pole has its maximum tilt toward the sun. The summer solstice is the day with the longest period of daylight and shortest night of the year. Since prehistory, the summer solstice has been seen as a significant time of year in many cultures, and has been marked by festivals and rituals.
Wednesday, June 21, at noon at Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm there will be a summer solstice celebration with demonstrations and harp music by Amy Kercsmar and songs by Colin Wynne. June 25 the alpaca farm is also hosting a 5k Fun Run.
June 24 (rain date June 25) at Unity Raceway United Bikers of Maine flat track racing will be held. There will be vendors and UBM gear available. Dry camping will be allowed for $10/person. After the racing there will be a rock band, "Scrapin' By."
The June meeting of the Unity Historical Society will be held on June 27 at 7 p.m. Representatives from the Friends of Lake Winnecook will be speaking on the conditions and projects on the lake. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting.
Unity Area Regional Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Services will resume the following day, Wednesday, July 5. Reminder that they are no longer able to accept articles of clothing.
Blowing your grass into the road is unsafe for motorcyclists! It's like driving a car on glare ice!
Save the date! Saturday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the Snowdusers clubhouse. Special town meeting.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jan Cropley of Troy who passed away June 9.
“Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds.” — Regina Brett