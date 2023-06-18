Community News

I received a message from my husband's first cousin (on their mother's side) this week; he had been doing some genealogy. Seems as though my husband's cousin is my cousin, too, although we are nineth cousins and share a seventh great-grandfather on our fathers' sides. Cousin Bill made it clear that my husband and I are in no way related!

Due to heavy public interest, Select Board meetings will be held at the Community Center for the foreseeable future. First, third, and fifth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Audio recordings are available on the town website, usually the following day.

Penny Picard Sampson writes about events and happenings in Unity for The Republican Journal. You can reach Penny at penny@unityme.org or 948-3570.

