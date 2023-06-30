Community News

It's bad enough that everything in the garden seems stunted due to lack of sunshine and too much water, but when I looked outside this morning at my "container garden," something had dug around in the buckets and uprooted a few of the plants.

Whatever the critter was, it even took out the tomato cages; needless to say I was a little angry! I'm trying to salvage some of my flower pots by cutting away some of the underlying greenery that has become moldy.