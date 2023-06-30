It's bad enough that everything in the garden seems stunted due to lack of sunshine and too much water, but when I looked outside this morning at my "container garden," something had dug around in the buckets and uprooted a few of the plants.
Whatever the critter was, it even took out the tomato cages; needless to say I was a little angry! I'm trying to salvage some of my flower pots by cutting away some of the underlying greenery that has become moldy.
The weatherman seemed slightly hopeful that there may be bits of sunshine coming. Many events have had to be canceled or postponed. Everything is "sticky," even my keyboard as I type this column. Lacking a dehumidifier, I ran the furnace for a few minutes to try to clear the air.
Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. at Unity Snowdusters. Special town meeting. There are some ordinance updates along with a couple of warrant articles to be voted on.
Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Christmas in July at Unity Raceway. Santa will be in attendance. I hope he's not planning on wearing his winter attire! Festival of trees, craft vendors, Hot wheels, “reindeer” race car rides (fantasy cars), take-home cookie decorating kits, water fun and more!
Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m. at Unity Auction House. Customer Appreciation Day. No buyers premium.
If you have issues/concerns/questions about the Community Center, please call Unity Barn Raisers at 948-9005 (usually you'll have to leave a message), or call Gail Chase. Her number is in the "book" and is also posted on the door.
Hours for the Good Steward Thrift Shop on Depot Street are Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Paint nights seem to be a very popular event. Holler Soap will be hosting two more. Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., ages 4 and over are invited to have their own paint event. Must be accompanied by an adult. The adult does not have to pay and paint, just hang out with other adults and enjoy the afternoon. $25 price includes snacks, drinks, and all the supplies needed to make the painting. Preregistration is required. The next one for adults is Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
It's time for a Strawberry Shortcake Train Ride! Enjoy a fresh strawberry shortcake on a train ride as you're taken on a round trip ride through scenic views of the woods, streams and fields of western Waldo County. See Bangor & Moosehead Lake Railroad FMI.
People still inquire about "Owen" the opossum; I have not seen him for weeks. A few days ago there was an unfortunate opossum who met its demise down the road from me. I'm going to assume it was not Owen.
"Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby." — Langston Hughes