Well we only had to wait until mid-August for some decent summer weather! It was a glorious day and I was feeling pretty good, so off to do some cemetery stone cleaning I went!
The taxes have been committed and you should have received your tax bill by the time this column is published. If you have not, please call the Town Office ASAP. To receive the 2% discount, taxes must be paid by Sept. 15.
Registration for fall dance classes at Cassie's School of Dance in Unity is open! You can now find the class schedule and pricing information for the upcoming season of dance classes at thomasschoolofdance/unity. Classes start Sept. 7.
Avian Haven (in Freedom) volunteers make a huge difference for Maine wildlife every day. They have a modest budget and a small team, so volunteers and donors make their work possible. Right now they are most in need of help with daily chores, particularly laundry, dishes, and enclosure cleaning, to ensure that they maintain the highest standard of care for their patients. The ability to volunteer on site will also allow volunteers the opportunity to learn about other aspects of animal rehabilitation as time permits.
At Unity Public Library, Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Picture Book Reading and Art Time with award-winning Alexandra Hinrichs. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Community yard sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Maine TradeHers on Albion Road. No fee for setting up a space.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Keel Hood. Keel had been Unity's CPA for many years.
Sympathy extended to the family and friends of Bonnie Woellner who passed away Aug. 11.
Happy belated 40th anniversary to Dennis and Cindy Jones and happy 60th anniversary to Charlie and Arlene Schaefer.
It's back-to-school time. My dad was always excited about the first day of school; he would sing to us "School Days" from the bottom hallway to make sure we got up on time.
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss