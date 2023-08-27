Community News

Well we only had to wait until mid-August for some decent summer weather! It was a glorious day and I was feeling pretty good, so off to do some cemetery stone cleaning I went!

The taxes have been committed and you should have received your tax bill by the time this column is published. If you have not, please call the Town Office ASAP. To receive the 2% discount, taxes must be paid by Sept. 15.

