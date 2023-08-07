I have a very large globe thistle in front of my house; the bees love it! It's a happening place with two or three bees, both honey and bumble, occupying each "globe." If I get up early enough in the morning I can find a few that have slumbered overnight on the plant. The hummingbirds also find it tasty.
As of today (Aug. 3), there hasn't been a new hire for the Town Office administrative assistant nor a new CEO. Dave Schofield is interim code enforcement officer and both Kari and Anne have graciously agreed to work part time so that phone calls and emails, as well as mail get tended to. Tax bills which would have gone out after commitment on Aug. 4, will be delayed. Please go to unityme.org for registration renewals and/or visit our partnering towns, Burnham and Thorndike, for licenses and registrations.
The Select Board cannot accept any funds on your behalf, so if you typically go to the Town Office and pay cash, please mail a check and it will get tended to. If you need something like a complaint form. FOAA request, building permit, etc., please get in touch with one of the municipal officers to provide you one or print from the town website.
The state of Maine's tax stabilization program has been overhauled. The changes will not affect those of you that applied for it and were approved this year.
It's almost back-to-school time! The Drop-Off before and after-school program owned by Kathryn Piper is accepting enrollment for Mount View and Troy Elementary School students enrolled in K-12. Call Kathryn (207) 808-2142.
Registration for fall dance classes at Cassie's School of Dance in Unity will begin soon! You can now find the class schedule and pricing information for the upcoming season of dance classes at thomasschoolofdance/unity.
Unity Public Library's "August Appeal" is about how many, not how much. Add your small donation to help them reach their "How Many" goal of 200 small donations.
Upcoming dates for the "Storyteller Series" at UPL (with additional dates to follow): Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m., Picture Book Reading and Art Time with Cozbi Cabrera, Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m., Milkweed Puppet Theater performance, and Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Picture Book Reading and Art Time with Alexandra Hinrichs
Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., ride the Lobster Roll Express! Belfast & Moosehead Lake patrons will be treated to a box lunch containing a fresh lobster roll, chips, cookie and beverage. They will take you on a classic train ride by Unity Pond and into the woods of Waldo County Maine and return back to Unity Station.
The Heald Farm reports that their corn is not yet ready for harvest. They are hoping within the next week or so.
My column sent July 20 for the July 27 publication accidentally didn't make it into the print version of The Republican Journal. Some things that are still relevant: I finally got around to getting you the figures about the school budget's impact on Unity. Our total $1.56M, which is up $108k from last year or an additional $9k/month. That means our monthly payment to Regional School Unit 3 equals approximately $130k. There are multiple factors that go into these figures.
Unity Union Church has about 26 pews to sell that survived the fire. Let them know if you are interested, please. Contact Bill Russell for details.
Fifteen volunteers ventured out on the lake Saturday, July 15, to participate in Maine Audubon's 40th Annual Loon Count. Twelve adults and seven juveniles were counted Alas, no chicks were sighted during the 30-minute event!
This year's count puts the number back up to the average on the lake compared to the 2022 count of 11. The healthy number of juveniles is a good sign of the future. However, the lack of chicks, which may be due to flooding nests, is troubling!
Freedom’s Chris Letourneau has risen through the ranks of NASCAR pit teams to become the car chief of Cole Custer’s No. 00 car in the Xfinity Series. He joined Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Custer’s team in December after stops with Joe Gibbs Racing and Petty GMS Motorsports. He would like to win his third Xfinity Series Championship.
I've known Chris since he was a child and would come into the old Homestead Restaurant with Stan Meserve. He raced at Unity before moving south. I remember cheering him on for his first win even though he and my brother competed in the same class.
I'm still gathering things on my dining room table for a future yard sale. Good thing we don't use the table very often!
“We spend the first part of our human experience avidly accumulating things and the other half wondering what in the world we’re going to do with all the stuff.” — Margret E. Keatts