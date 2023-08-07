Community News

I have a very large globe thistle in front of my house; the bees love it! It's a happening place with two or three bees, both honey and bumble, occupying each "globe." If I get up early enough in the morning I can find a few that have slumbered overnight on the plant. The hummingbirds also find it tasty.

As of today (Aug. 3), there hasn't been a new hire for the Town Office administrative assistant nor a new CEO. Dave Schofield is interim code enforcement officer and both Kari and Anne have graciously agreed to work part time so that phone calls and emails, as well as mail get tended to. Tax bills which would have gone out after commitment on Aug. 4, will be delayed. Please go to unityme.org for registration renewals and/or visit our partnering towns, Burnham and Thorndike, for licenses and registrations.

