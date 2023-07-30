My dining room looks like a bomb went off; I've been "editing" my house of accumulated stuff and getting things sorted for Unity Auction House, yard sale, and donation to The Good Steward Thrift Shop.
The Town Office is closed and will not reopen until a new administrative assistant is hired. You can renew registrations online via the town website, unityme.org. New registrations will need to be done via a partner town office. Committee meetings will still be held.
The Community Market will be selling produce from Community Harvest this season. The Community Harvest stand will not open. Please check out the produce at the Community Market. Remember the Community Market is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.
Unity was certainly a busy place on Saturday, July 22. I headed down to the train station for the Market of Unity and between Mammie's Country Restaurant, the train rides, the grand opening of Aroma Joe's, the market, Cone'Z and Holler Soap Depot Street, it was almost a traffic jam. Afterward I headed down to Christmas in July at Unity Raceway to see additional vendors and buy some tickets for the Festival of Trees. Santa was there and kids had lots of opportunities for fun with "snow" and race car rides.
There was a nice turnout for the Eid celebration at Five Pillars Butchery and Farm owned by Hassam Al Rawi and Kathryn Piper.
The "Bigfoot Ride 2023," sponsored by Central Maine Powersports, had 53 machines! Unity Area Rotary sold concessions to raise money for the Waldo.County Woodshed.
Unity Public Library has received an Organizational Project Grant for Literary Arts from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will support the Library’s Children’s Storyteller Series, bringing award-winning and beloved creators of children’s stories to western Waldo County. Visiting storytellers will present book readings, book talks, interactive performances and book-related activities. All events are free and open to the public, and will take place throughout 2023 and into 2024.
Upcoming dates (with additional dates to follow): Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m. Picture Book Reading and Art Time with Cozbi Cabrera, Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. Milkweed Puppet Theater performance; and Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Picture Book Reading and Art Time with Alexandra Hinrichs
I have a couple of "Unity" cookbooks containing recipes from Unity residents, many of whom have since passed away. Some of these are cherished recipes.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Erma Elwell who passed on July 18.
Happy 15th anniversary on Aug. 1 to my husband Dan. Typically we celebrate with our once-per-year lobster.
"Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back. Those who wish to sing always find a song. At the touch of a lover, everyone becomes a poet.” — Plato