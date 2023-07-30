Community News

My dining room looks like a bomb went off; I've been "editing" my house of accumulated stuff and getting things sorted for Unity Auction House, yard sale, and donation to The Good Steward Thrift Shop.

The Town Office is closed and will not reopen until a new administrative assistant is hired. You can renew registrations online via the town website, unityme.org. New registrations will need to be done via a partner town office. Committee meetings will still be held.

