It was a good thing we decided to tear down the whole porch as we discovered why Owen the opossum liked it so much under there. The duct work that ran under the porch from the main part of the house to the kitchen ell had cracked, so whenever the furnace fired up Owen got a shot of hot air. Talk about heating the outdoors!
Effective immediately, the UARRC (recycling center) will no longer be accepting clothing of any type. The company that provided the collection bins has decided to downsize its routes in Maine.
Stone Tree Farm and Cidery is pleased to announce that Blackhome Bites is going to be creating custom cupcakes infused with their wine. They will be pairing these delectable, sweet treats with six wines for a custom pairing event. Sign up today by sending a message via Facebook or call 948-8082 to reserve your spot on Sunday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. The pairing event will cost $30 and includes six custom cupcakes, six wine sample tastings, palate cleansers, and an interactive and educational session covering the baking and wine making process.
On Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., enjoy pizza, a whoopie pie dessert, beverage, and a train ride on the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad! Adults $28, children $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org.
Make sure to shop locally and visit The Market of Unity at its new venue: The Village at Depot Crossing (train station) on Saturdays.
At Unity Public Library: “A Playful Spirit," by artist Pamela Schilhab, will be on display at the library Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the month of May.
Memorial Day Parade May 29 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at the Town office at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Call Randy Parker at 323-3412.
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m., parade and at noon a community barbecue hosted by Diversity in Unity. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area." Check out their Facebook page FMI.
Kathryn Piper is planning on opening a child care program in Unity. During the school year it is a before- and after-school program for kindergarten-age through 12 years old (with full-day vacation care) and full-day summer camps. She is currently accepting children for one or both programs on a waiting list. Please contact her through her Facebook page for more information.
During our warm months here in New England, we have many turtle species on the move! Turtles, including pregnant females, are often forced to make treacherous journeys across busy roadways. Here’s what you can do to help.
If you find a turtle in a precarious spot on a roadway, stop and put your hazard lights on. If it is safe to do so, you can exit your vehicle to attempt to help. If possible, alert other drivers to a turtle's presence.
Always assist turtles in the direction in which they were traveling. Never pick a turtle up by its tail as you can risk fracturing its spine.
Wear gloves when possible, especially with snapping turtles. Never drag a turtle across abrasive pavement. Their plastron (underside of shell) can sustain damage and snapping turtles can suffer tissue damage.
If you find a turtle that has been hit by a car, take it to your closest wildlife rehabilitation facility. Turtles are incredibly resilient and can heal huge portions of their shells.
“It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald