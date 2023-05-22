Community News

It was a good thing we decided to tear down the whole porch as we discovered why Owen the opossum liked it so much under there. The duct work that ran under the porch from the main part of the house to the kitchen ell had cracked, so whenever the furnace fired up Owen got a shot of hot air. Talk about heating the outdoors!

Effective immediately, the UARRC (recycling center) will no longer be accepting clothing of any type. The company that provided the collection bins has decided to downsize its routes in Maine.