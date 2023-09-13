Community News

Fishing Trip

Posing with their catch are, from left, Joshua Grant, Darren Doughty, Shane Gerrish and Damien Doughty on their Lake Ontario fishing trip. Photo courtesy of Capt. Adam Deslandes of Northeastern Sportfishing Charters

The town of Knox has a new first selectman, Joshua Larrabee, elected Sept. 5. Congrats to him. Ivy Larrabee, his wife, is our newest town clerk. Josh is the late Clayton Larrabee’s grandson.

