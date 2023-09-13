Posing with their catch are, from left, Joshua Grant, Darren Doughty, Shane Gerrish and Damien Doughty on their Lake Ontario fishing trip. Photo courtesy of Capt. Adam Deslandes of Northeastern Sportfishing Charters
The town of Knox has a new first selectman, Joshua Larrabee, elected Sept. 5. Congrats to him. Ivy Larrabee, his wife, is our newest town clerk. Josh is the late Clayton Larrabee’s grandson.
Getting to fall
I see many leaves spiraling down all the time, how fast the colors are changing. It must be our crazy weather, as the flowering bushes were all early, too. The red berries on my honeysuckle bushes are gone already. And even the yellow, golden glow flowers are going by faster than usual. Beauty while it lasted.
A reminder of what’s to come. Thursday night the sky lit up with what I call heat lightning, pretty colors.
A reminder
From Freedom Fire Department to have a house sign number on your home — a posted sign or on mailbox so in an any type of emergency responders can find your home to help you. Safety first. Please, folks, always have a smoke alarm. Change those batteries.
Special birthday
A very happy 94th birthday to Beverly Higgins Ingraham! May you have many more to come. A party for her was recently held.
Newborn
Adam and Macaela Reed welcomed their newborn daughter, Emerson Anne Reed, on Sept. 3, 2023, at 8:46 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and was 19 inches long. Congrats to all.
Barn favorite
Sadly Hollywood Silencer, a barn favorite horse of Holly Ingraham’s, passed on. He was a favorite for 12 years. Little Peyton McCann recently rode him at the Joy Valley Riders Horse Show here in Knox.
Other local kids had ridden him in the past and enjoyed him. He is missed.
Schools
Our schools are back in session. Beware of the buses and watch out for the kids. I hope you all have a happy, safe and productive school year. College kids are off to their schools far and wide. Good luck to all. Little ones starting pre-K are so cute, as I have seen pictures on Facebook. Time flies, so have fun.
Birthdays
Happy 3rd birthday to Eva Serrano ! Happy 7th birthday to Lainey St. Clair!
Anniversaries
Happy 3rd to Cody and Cassidy Doughty! Happy 25th to Brent and Kami Moulton! Happy 35th to Charlie “Lee” and Debora Richardson!
Fishing trip
Recently Darren and Damien Doughty, Shane Gerrish and Joshua Grant went on a fishing trip to Lake Ontario with Northeastern Sportfishing Charter with Capt. Adam, fishing for salmon and trout. They got some beauties.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family of Bertha Downer Maxim on her passing Sept. 5. She will be missed and was 90 years old. She was a cousin.
Thorndike Day Postponed
Because of weather, Thorndike Day is postponed until Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. Parade starts off the day. Food, activities for kids, vendors, fun.
Until next week,
Take trips, make memories, watch sunsets. Life is short — don’t forget to live.
Have some fresh veggies, many are ready and available. Apples are ready.
Get well to those having procedures done, and not feeling good. Thinking of Clarice Perkins Mallard at the Madison Nursing Home.