Get ready for sweater weather! The first day of the autumnal equinox is this Saturday, Sept. 23. Then, on Friday, Sept. 29, the Full Harvest Moon will grace the sky. Seasonal change is most certainly upon us.
Town Council meeting
On Sept. 12, I attended the Winterport Town Council meeting. Council meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Town Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public. Minutes from this meeting, along with other committee meetings, are posted on the town’s website, winterportmaine.gov.
At the meeting, it was confirmed that as soon as all safety concerns are addressed, the Second Time Around will have a grand reopening! There has not been a date set for this reopening, but our town manager anticipates that the reopening will be within several weeks.
Other items brought up at the council meeting included, but were not limited to, interest in establishing a Winterport Day/Block Party; land use ordinancesv and policies, which will be workshopped and updated with particular focus on subdivisions; the Masons, who are looking to place a bottle drop-off in town; and lively discussion centering on a desire by a local business owner that the town purchase locally whenever possible.
The school budget surplus was also discussed. Town Manager Casey Ashey reported that anyone wishing to find more information about the $8.67 million surplus should access a complete financial report by searching the word “audit” in the search bar of the Regional School Unit 22 website. The town manager said the RSU 22 superintendent indicated that the district cannot return excess funds to the towns. Winterport, along with two other towns, is seeking legal counsel on this matter in hopes that some or all of the excess funds will be returned to towns with the intention of applying them to future school budget costs.
UPDATE: This week I have learned that Casey Ashey met with the RSU 22 superintendent, and it looks like they may be coming to an agreement of some sort. Stay tuned!
Livestream town meetings
In an ongoing effort to promote town involvement, quotes are currently being collected to purchase a digitally inclusive set-up to livestream all Town Council and committee meetings. The hope is to be up and running with this new set-up within the next couple of months. As soon as this becomes available, I will be sure to let you know how to find the links for the meetings.
Broadband update
We are moving closer to getting affordable, high-speed internet for all Winterport residents! A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed, letters of support written, and the grant has been applied for. Our town manager told me that with the appropriation of grant funds, all Winterport residents will have access to high-speed internet within two years. That is certainly great news for everyone, especially those of us in the rural areas of town!
Conservation Commission
The Winterport Conservation Commission is actively seeking new members to serve on the commission so that they can continue to develop a robust conservation program for Winterport. Individuals with trail development, grant writing or youth project experience are especially encouraged to join, but all who wish to assist in commission efforts are encouraged to participate. This group meets monthly. Please send an email to the town manager, cashey@winterportmaine.gov, and let him know you would like to be appointed to the commission.
Harvest donations
Despite the rain and slow start to the growing season, many gardeners have had a bumper crop this year. As a reminder, if you have excess vegetables, the Neighbor’s Cupboard accepts donations on Tuesday mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Neighbor’s Cupboard is located on the bottom floor of the Victoria Grant Center.
If you have a news item you would like to share, please reach out to me by email at winterportnews@outlook.com. Wishing you all a happy and healthy week.