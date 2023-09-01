Waldo County Deeds Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated Sep 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from August 18 through August 24, 2023 at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds:BelfastMuriel O. Hart Estate to Christopher BackertErin D. Payson to John Frederick DodgeJsnet Thompson to Vianca N. JupkaMegan S. Hauger to C.J. Morgan FreemanCourtney Burns to James Joesph H. MartinJohn A. Cashman to Belfast Harbor Condominiums LLCFrankfortBethany Anne Baublis to Baublis Living TrustJames A. Lane to Paul DodgeIslesboroEric Cortelyou Weintz to Weintz Family TrustElizabeth Weintz Cerf to Beppie & Bob Cerf Living TrustThurmcap Holdings Inc. to Well House DockKnoxMarilyn I. Doliber Estate to Nicholas H. EstrateIngraham Equipment Co. to Beauregard Maine Realty LLCLincolnvilleRonald W. Cobb to Andrew B. ShapiroMonroeBucktail LLC to Chet HarringtonMontvilleAndrew R. Mueller to Melissa VolkmanDeutsche Bank Trust Company Americas TR to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas TRJohn C. Ficker to Joseph GregoryNorthportTeresa A. Carvalho to Ruth MazzeoMagnificent Seven Limited Partnership to Beatrice I. YoungFederal National Mortgage Association to Federal National Mortgage AssociationPalermoAndrew Paul Barr to Marilyn BarrJeremy Clare Barr to Marilyn BarrCheryl Ruth Barr to Marilyn BarrMarilyn R. Barr to Kathleen L. McIntyreDiane L. Vigue to Diane L. VigueTimothy Mahoney to Dens Leonis 506 LLCSearsmontLynn M. Nelson to Kylie Mercedes NelsonJames W. Bruffy to Bruce V. GallupSearsportLarry G. Hamilton to Stephanie R. SarnackiWarren J. Buchanan to Chris E. BuchananBrian Staples to Sally-Ann L. LongTimothy S. Jewett to Laila E. MorrisPatrick B. Merithew to Destiny Elizabeth WardAgnes Kalin to Paul GobeilWayne C. Hamilton to Zoe Pendleton McGownWayne C. Hamilton to Jennifer Howard RichDaniel Collins Rich to Wayne C. HamiltonJennifer Howard Rich to Northeast Retirement LLCJennifer Howard Rich to Northeast Retirement LLCStockton SpringsCraig Robert Perkins Estate to Courtney S. CoffmanDouglas J. Goodman to Goodman Family TrustLisa Marie O. Haugmoen to Nicholas Constantine RigasSwanvilleJoane G. Smith Estate to Travis M. SmithSonia I. Vazquez to Hunter NicholsUnityJ & J Edwards Properties LLC to Trenton Real Estate LLCJ & J Edwards Properties LLC to Trenton Real Estate LLCWinterportAaron L. Neville to John PatrickKyle Knox to Robert ColsonChristopher S. Palmer to Quercus Mortgage Investment TrustJohn Walker to Maine Construction LLCBruce C. Inman to Michael A. Inman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deeds Recommended for you Biz Briefs Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents ‘Tribal Arts & Antiquities’ Sept. 22, 23 The Strand Family Series returns for another season of family-friendly entertainment! United Midcoast Charities Creates New Award in Memory of Sani Fogel We also have a monthly drawing! How You Can Support Students More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! Massive sale on Unique Lamps, Planters and bowls! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists