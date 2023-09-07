Waldo County Deeds Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from August 25 through August 31, 2023 at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds:BelfastHarvey R. Davidson to Francine HughesRichard Carl Green Estate to Stephen B. HoffsesT.L. Milne Properties LLC to Robert AndersonNorman B. Moulton to Sylvia MoultonBurnhamAmanda J. Heath Danielle LawrenceCharles Proctor to Jordan E. Turcotte LewisFrankfortEdward C. Spaulding to Edward C. SpauldingWayne Tripp to Matthew A. JohnsonFreedomWeylon Wolph to Robb WatkinsJacksonRobert R. Moore Estate to Robert R. Moore Living TrustLibertyTown of Liberty to Steven JewettTown of Liberty to Steven JewettJames W. Marple to Ellen MarpleLincolnvillePatricia T. Becker to Becker TrustKaren Martel Davis to Ducktrap Management Services LLCLinda B. Martel Estate to Douglas GrantAllyson Stalvey to Douglas GrantIan Putansu to Jacklyn Pock GibbonsMonroePatricia M. Lawson to Alison J. FeltonNorthportAmos W. Kimball Estate to Triple C TrustProspectVernon Holyoke to Paige DobleSearsmontRonald C. Jackson to Alison Claire MurphyStockton SpringsDavid Jordan to Lucas Patrick YargerSwanvilleDaniel C. Horton to Darold R. HortonDeutsche Bank National Trust Company TR to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company TRThorndikeRobbins Lumber Inc. to Gerald W. Fowler II EstateUnityRCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Matthew Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deeds Recommended for you Biz Briefs Nichole Kindelan Joins Allen Insurance and Financial We are a fun destination! Art Creates Grand Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on August 25-27 INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents ‘Tribal Arts & Antiquities’ Sept. 22, 23 More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Looking for Debbie’s Cookbook? A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists