Community News

Pinewood Derby

 Photo courtesy of Waldo District Boy Scouts of America

BELFAST — In conjunction with the Belfast Rotary Club’s Harbor Fest celebration, the Waldo District of the Katahdin Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will operate a community Pinewood Derby race open to all, both youth and adults. The event will take place on Aug. 19. 

One of the most popular and memorable events in Cub Scouting is the annual Pinewood Derby race. Parents and their child jointly build a race car out of a block of wood from an official kit, and then race them down an official track. Like all races, the fastest time wins. The actual winning margin is typically within a hundredth of a second.