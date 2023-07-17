BELFAST — In conjunction with the Belfast Rotary Club’s Harbor Fest celebration, the Waldo District of the Katahdin Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will operate a community Pinewood Derby race open to all, both youth and adults. The event will take place on Aug. 19.
One of the most popular and memorable events in Cub Scouting is the annual Pinewood Derby race. Parents and their child jointly build a race car out of a block of wood from an official kit, and then race them down an official track. Like all races, the fastest time wins. The actual winning margin is typically within a hundredth of a second.
Trophies will be awarded for the fastest youth time and adult time. Youth will be under 16, adult over 16.
Cub Scout Pack 215 of Searsport will operate the track and conduct the race.
To participate in the race, you will need a car built from an official kit in order to keep the competition equal. The car can be one that you have saved from your childhood or borrowed. Or you can build a new car for the race. Official kits, priced at $10 including tax, will be available at the following Belfast locations:
• Senior Planning Center in Reny’s Plaza
• Chamber of Commerce
• YMCA
• Stanley Chevrolet
• Quirk Ford
Payment of $10 cash or by check made out to the Katahdin Area Council only please!
The car’s dimensions must be the same as the original block of wood for length and width. They may weigh no more than 5 oz.
The open racing will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the Belfast Boathouse.
In the spirit of community fellowship, Stanley Chevrolet has challenged Quirk Ford to a team race, and Quirk Ford has accepted the challenge. Details are being negotiated and finalized by the teams. It may be one car against one car or a team of five against a team of five with the lowest composite time winning. The Chevy vs. Ford race will take place at 1:45 p.m.