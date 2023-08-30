BELFAST — The Waldo County YMCA will hold two Fun Run events on Oct. 7 and 8. The Superheroes for Kids 5K for ages 13-plus will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kids ages 5-12 are invited to take part in A Child Shall Lead: Superhero Fun Run and Fair the following day.
Both events are a part of the Y’s annual Weekend for Kids fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Y youth programs.
Teens and adults ages 13-plus are invited to run in the Superheroes for Kids 5K Oct. 7. Racers will take part in an out-and-back run along the Belfast Rail Trail beginning and ending at the Depot terminus (13 Oak Hill Road).
Preregistration is $25 and includes an event T-shirt. Top prize to be awarded to the first male and female finishers is a three-month membership to the Y, including a 12-week session for all fitness classes and free fitness assessment and orientation. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age bracket.
Kids ages 5-12 are welcome to take part in the A Child Shall Lead: Superhero Fun Run and Fair Oct. 8 at the Waldo County YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave. Parents and family members can run alongside children in this one-mile fun run.
Youth registration is $10 and includes a medal for finishing, race bumper sticker, hot dog lunch, and 10 tickets to the fair. The Waldo County Y will hold a fair after the race from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair is free and open to the public, with tickets available to purchase for bouncy house, face painting and other activities.
Racers at both events are encouraged to channel their inner superheroes and run in costume!