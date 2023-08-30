Community News

Kids Fun Run at Waldo County YMCA

As part of its Weekend for Kids fundraiser, the Waldo County YMCA will host a pair of fun runs on Oct. 7 and 8. Proceeds will go toward Y youth programming.

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST — The Waldo County YMCA will hold two Fun Run events on Oct. 7 and 8. The Superheroes for Kids 5K for ages 13-plus will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kids ages 5-12 are invited to take part in A Child Shall Lead: Superhero Fun Run and Fair the following day.

Both events are a part of the Y’s annual Weekend for Kids fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Y youth programs.