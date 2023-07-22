Community News

There hasn't been much to write about lately, aside from the weather and the growing season, both of which have been unexpected this year.

Clearly the topics everyone talks about are humidity and rain. We are approaching 2021 for record breaking rain this year. This is definitely the swampiest summer I can remember. If nothing else, maybe all this rain will give us breathtaking foliage come fall (oh, how I dream of a nice long fall!).

Tags

Recommended for you