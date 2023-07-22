There hasn't been much to write about lately, aside from the weather and the growing season, both of which have been unexpected this year.
Clearly the topics everyone talks about are humidity and rain. We are approaching 2021 for record breaking rain this year. This is definitely the swampiest summer I can remember. If nothing else, maybe all this rain will give us breathtaking foliage come fall (oh, how I dream of a nice long fall!).
Those of us gardeners in town talk of how behind everything is; we enjoy our peas while we patiently wait for everything else to catch up.
I put in four varieties of beans this year; the climbing wax beans are finally flowering now (and are trying to grow straight off the cattle fencing arches into the sky like fairytale beanstalks).
I wish the cucumbers would speed up as well. Our beets and carrots are just tidy rows of tiny seedlings, but they will grow right into the cooler fall weather.
The artichokes are in a jungle of crabgrass but this isn't the year to worry much about things. The herbs and greens have still been real champions, as usual.
Our strawberries have given way to pints of fresh raspberries, and by the time this week's paper comes out it will be almost August.
I've read that the humidity and rain should start to let up a little now; this stretch will be one of the first times since May we've seen less precipitation than average in the forecast! We may also get a break from the extended heat. Cheers to that (and cool nights for sleeping).
I hope you're all out enjoying your boats, local breweries, family cookouts, and getting some camping in between the rainy periods. With a new baby we are sort of on the "next year" timeline, but the season is still to be appreciated.