The roadsides were well mowed here the last week in June. Things looks great!
I've heard that there will be a meeting in August to discuss the possible closing of Morse Memorial, the elementary school in Brooks, where Waldo kids go. Apparently there are a few schools in the Regional School Unit 3 district that kids could get split into. None of them are nearby.
I have been thinking that it makes much more sense to send Waldo kids to Belfast. The schools are much closer, and Waldo is the only small town that directly borders Belfast that isn't part of that district. It seems like an obvious solution for Waldo, but I wonder what others' opinions are on the matter.
I reckon between picking, sharing, snacking, and letting others pick, we've gotten almost 20 quarts of strawberries in the first week and half of picking from our new strawberry plot. We may have them in the farm stand next year. Sam planted a mix of varieties that ripen at different times so I'm very much looking forward to more!
We got our bees just before the strawberries bloomed this spring, and covered the blossoms with row cover during the May freeze when they were in full bloom. These two factors contributed to us having a good crop (and not losing the berries to the cold altogether).
Everyone has been saying their garden is so behind this year and they’re just getting things in the ground. I see that Waldo vegetable gardens are starting to look alive again though, despite this 2009-esq rainy start to summer.