Community News

Give & Take at Wales Park

Those who need fresh food are welcome to pick up locally grown fruits and vegetables at this stand in Wales Park, Belfast. The produce is donated by local farmers who have excess.

 Photo courtesy of David Ilett

BELFAST — A Give & Take site is now open at Wales Park, corner of Main Street and Lincolnville Avenue, giving local gardeners an outlet for excess homegrown produce and residents who lack access to fresh foods the opportunity to take what they need at no cost.

The Give & Take Program, sponsored by Waldo County Bounty, recognizes that many home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears; now there’s a place where they can take their extra vegetables and fruit and it will be used and appreciated.