BELFAST — A Give & Take site is now open at Wales Park, corner of Main Street and Lincolnville Avenue, giving local gardeners an outlet for excess homegrown produce and residents who lack access to fresh foods the opportunity to take what they need at no cost.
The Give & Take Program, sponsored by Waldo County Bounty, recognizes that many home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears; now there’s a place where they can take their extra vegetables and fruit and it will be used and appreciated.
The Wales Park Give & Take site is open 24/7 for anyone who would like to donate or pick up produce. Visitors do not need to leave anything to take the fresh produce. The program aims to improve access to fresh foods for all people.
This year, organizers ask that people who donate fruits and vegetables record their donations in a notebook at the table. For the health and safety of the community, please donate only homegrown fruits and vegetables, seeds, seedlings, or gleaned farm produce. Please do not leave store-bought food, home canned goods, badly bruised or near-rotting produce, or fallen apples or other produce collected from the ground. Please do not donate meat, eggs, cash, clothing, or other household items.
Each year, Waldo County Bounty hosts 15 or more Give & Take sites across Waldo County with the help of local volunteers. To learn more about the Give & Take Program or sign up to volunteer, visit waldocountybounty.org.