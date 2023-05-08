BELFAST — Join the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition in celebrating birds during Cathy Morgan Bird Week, May 13-20. All outings begin at 7 a.m., except for Saturday, May 20.
These events are all free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring binoculars. For more information, call 338-1147.
Saturday, May 13. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by welcoming migratory birds to Sears Island. Meet at the causeway gate in Searsport.
Sunday, May 14. Celebrate Mother’s Day by watching birds in various environments at the farm of Cloe and David, 210 Oak Hill Road in Swanville.
Monday, May 15. Birding on the Belfast Rail Trail. Meet at the Train Station on Oak Hill Road.
Wednesday, May 17. Birding on the Ducktrap River Trail with Kristen Lindquist and Gary Gulezian. Meet at the trailhead on Route 52 in Lincolnville, six miles south of Route 1. This is a Coastal Mountains Land Trust Preserve.
Friday, May 19. Birding on the Rocky Knolls Trail of Meadow Brook Preserve, 397 Oak Hill Road, Swanville. This is a Coastal Mountains Land Trust Preserve.
Saturday, May 20. Celebrate birds and trees: 10 a.m. for birding, 11 a.m. for trees. Tour the Arboretum at Belfast City Park with its creator, Aleta McKeage. After the tour, there will be a potluck lunch and Ice Cream Social in the Pavilion down by the water.