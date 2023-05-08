Community News

Hoodies at the Muck

See birds like these on free outings throughout the Belfast watershed during Cathy Morgan Bird Week, May 13-20. All are welcome.

 Photo Courtesy of Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition

BELFAST — Join the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition in celebrating birds during Cathy Morgan Bird Week, May 13-20. All outings begin at 7 a.m., except for Saturday, May 20.

These events are all free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring binoculars. For more information, call 338-1147.