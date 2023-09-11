BELFAST — Waldo Community Action Partners will hold a series of three community meetings aimed at engaging residents and stakeholders in the development of a 78-acre property in Belfast that will also serve as the agency's new headquarters.
WCAP said in a press release that the meetings will provide an opportunity for community members to actively participate in shaping the future of this project, which it said holds the potential to address a range of community needs, including housing, transportation, child care, commercial and gathering space, as well as work spaces.
The community meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Waldo County Shrine Club, 20 Northport Ave., Belfast; on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Leroy H. Smith School, 319 S. Main St., Winterport; and on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Unity Barn Raisers Event Center, 32 School St., Unity.
At each meeting community members will be able to discuss development plans and ideas with WCAP and Matthew Carter, AIA Maine Licensed Architect of Haley Ward, who is assisting with site planning.
"We are dedicated to fostering strong community partnerships and delivering high-quality services that benefit our residents," WCAP CEO Donna Kelley said in the press release. "These meetings are an integral part of our commitment to engaging with the community and ensuring that our plans align with their needs and expectations."
WCAP's development project will be undertaken in a phased approach based on priorities identified in part through community input and financing, the press release said. This approach will ensure that the project evolves in a manner that effectively addresses the most pressing needs and aspirations of residents, while fitting within WCAP's mission, according to the release.
Given the anticipated longevity of this project, WCAP expects to continue to engage with stakeholders as details and specifics are fine-tuned.
Waldo Community Action Partners is a charitable, educational 501(c)(3) private nonprofit organization located in Belfast. It is designed to use and mobilize public and private resources to assist low-income Waldo County residents in the alleviation of poverty and address its underlying causes. For more information, visit waldocap.org.