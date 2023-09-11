Community News

BELFAST — Waldo Community Action Partners will hold a series of three community meetings aimed at engaging residents and stakeholders in the development of a 78-acre property in Belfast that will also serve as the agency's new headquarters.

WCAP said in a press release that the meetings will provide an opportunity for community members to actively participate in shaping the future of this project, which it said holds the potential to address a range of community needs, including housing, transportation, child care, commercial and gathering space, as well as work spaces.