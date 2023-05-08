Waldo County General Hospital Rheumatology Practice Manager Abigael Harriman, center, holds a bouquet and certificate honoring her as a patriotic employer. With her are Billie-Jo Bishop, left, a patient services representative, who nominated Harriman for the award, and Dennis Wellman, right, an ombudsman from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, who visited WCGH April 24 to present it.
BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital Rheumatology Practice Manager Abigael Harriman was recognized as a patriotic employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense during an award ceremony at WCGH April 24.
Dennis Wellman, an ombudsman from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, visited the hospital to present Harriman with a Spouse Patriot Award, given to the supervisor of a guard and reserve spouse for providing support before, during and/or after deployment.
They were joined by Billie Bishop, a patient services representative at WCGH Rheumatology, who nominated Harriman for the award. Bishop’s husband serves in the National Guard and recently was deployed unexpectedly.
In her nomination, Bishop thanked Harriman for her support and flexibility, which allowed Bishop to adjust her schedule to attend last-minute appointments as needed and take the two weeks prior to her husband’s departure off to spend quality family time together before he was deployed.
“A world of thanks to Abbey for being so understanding and flexible,” Bishop said.