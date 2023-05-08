Community News

Harriman receives Patriot Award

Waldo County General Hospital Rheumatology Practice Manager Abigael Harriman, center, holds a bouquet and certificate honoring her as a patriotic employer. With her are Billie-Jo Bishop, left, a patient services representative, who nominated Harriman for the award, and Dennis Wellman, right, an ombudsman from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, who visited WCGH April 24 to present it.

 Photo Courtesy of Waldo County General Hospital

BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital Rheumatology Practice Manager Abigael Harriman was recognized as a patriotic employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense during an award ceremony at WCGH April 24.

Dennis Wellman, an ombudsman from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, visited the hospital to present Harriman with a Spouse Patriot Award, given to the supervisor of a guard and reserve spouse for providing support before, during and/or after deployment.