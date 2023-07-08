STOCKTON SPRINGS — Wildlife photographer and author Judith Hain will speak at Stockton Springs Community Library Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., about her book, "Other Lives, Sacred Places," and the travels that inspired it. She will also present images of her stunning wildlife photography.
"Other Lives, Sacred Places" is a fulsome expression of wildlife photographer Hain’s respect for and love of the wild lives of Africa’s savanna elephants and their companions in that landscape.
Hain offers her photographs and her story to communicate her deeply held belief that these beautiful beings have rich family lives, exhibit a wide range of emotions and intelligence, and fully deserve to be granted room to roam and safety on this earth. She reveals her belief in stunning images that draw the viewer into their world.
"Other Lives, Sacred Places" is at once a compelling portrait of elephants and an invitation to readers to engage fully with the opportunities life offers us to pursue our passions, even or especially when it means going beyond our comfort zone. Hain has said, “If my book can convince one person of the moral imperative of creating a world where animals and people can live harmoniously together, I will consider my efforts well spent.”
Hain manifests her lifelong love of elephants and devotion to all animals over 22 years of wildlife photography in Africa. Her work is distinguished by concentrating the power of her lens to eliminate the hierarchy between humans and other animals to capture compelling images of the intimate life of those other beings.
“Going to Africa is a spiritual journey for me. It’s as close as I get to God,” said Hain, whose 12 visits to Africa are chronicled in "Other Lives, Sacred Places." Filled with stunning photos, the book captures images of the landscape, colorfully clad villagers and African wildlife on the continent, focusing on elephants and their families.
"Other Lives, Sacred Places" was created as a charitable contribution to the organizations with which Hain has engaged over the years that are doing groundbreaking work in conservation, particularly of wild elephant populations in Africa. Books will be available for purchase at the SSCL presentation. Proceeds from the book sales will be donated to those organizations.