Community News

Baby elephant photographed by Judith Hain

One of the African wildlife images of photographer Judith Hain, who will present at the Stockton Springs Community Library on July 16. 

 Photo courtesy of Judith Hain

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Wildlife photographer and author Judith Hain will speak at Stockton Springs Community Library Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., about her book, "Other Lives, Sacred Places," and the travels that inspired it. She will also present images of her stunning wildlife photography.

"Other Lives, Sacred Places" is a fulsome expression of wildlife photographer Hain’s respect for and love of the wild lives of Africa’s savanna elephants and their companions in that landscape.