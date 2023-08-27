Jackie El-Hajj, Winterport resident and friend to all, recently celebrated her 95th birthday. Mrs. El-Hajj is the lovely matriarch of our town. Recently, I had the pleasure of corresponding with Tommye Wittaker who shared some of Jackie’s remarkable life.
Jackie Soucier was born in Eagle Lake, Maine. Her father, Neal, was a real lumberjack! Her family then moved to Howland where Jackie graduated from high school at the young age of 16. In 1945, her family moved to Winterport and opened Soucies’ Market. After falling in love and then marrying her husband, Sonny El-Hajj, Jackie and Sonny went on to raise eight beautiful children and quietly helped many other children in need.
Jackie and her husband Sonny always warmed people's hearts with their friendly smiles and kindness. Many residents will remember her warm smile at the town’s hub — El-Hajj’s Market, with its oak floors, rat-trap cheese under glass and penny candy! Sadly, the giant 2.5-story building burned to the ground (1968-70).
Never giving up, Sonny and Jackie moved into their other property (Tea Mania now). There, patrons enjoyed friendly conversation and ordered the best Italian sandwiches around!
Winterport is blessed to have Jackie who still vibrantly cares for her wonderful family. She is the recipient of the Boston Cane — established in 1909. This special cane is presented as an honor to each town's oldest resident. Happy birthday wishes to you, Mrs. El-Hajj, and many more!
School is in session
Let’s all be extra vigilant as we travel the roads knowing that school is back in session. Opening dates:
Wednesday, Aug. 30, grades 1-9
Thursday, Aug. 31, grades 1-12
Tuesday, Sept. 5, pre-K, K, all grades
Ladies' Golf League
Looking to add some exercise and socialization in your life? Consider joining the Ladies’ Golf League! “This league is open to anyone who likes scramble-style golf. It’s a great way to socialize, laugh, and have fun. Most women playing are retired or golfers looking to get some exercise for a few hours,” said Joette Fields, league coordinator.
On Aug. 22, the league hosted the Hampden league — a great day was had by all! Participants meet Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. at Sonny’s Range (130 Cove Road). Cost is $12 for the course fee, $4 to the league and $1 for a money raffle. The women’s league plays into October. Sonny’s is open to the public Wednesday–Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Conservation Commission
The Winterport Conservation Commission welcomes you to its Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting at the Victoria Grant Center at 6 p.m. The Conservation Commission has been a steward of Winterport's publicly held land since the mid-1990s. If you have an interest in getting involved in how the town manages its land (Blueberry Hill, Abbott Park Trail, etc.), this is the commission for you! For more information, search Facebook: Winterport Conservation Commission.