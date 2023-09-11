It is hard to believe we are only a week away from the first day of autumn. Between the garden harvests, splitting wood, apple picking and the final mows of lawns — there is much to do this time of year! May we also find time to enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature’s palette.
Winterport Open Stage
Winterport Open Stage held auditions last week for its fall production, the mystery farce "But Why Bump Off Barnaby?" by Rick Abbott. The production will be directed by Erik Perkins and performances will be Nov. 3-5 and 10-12.
Wagner news
Would you like to help support our local middle school? Consider joining the Pride Pack. Their next meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 2, at the school. On the agenda for the fall is an indoor yard sale at Wagner. This sale will be held Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. Vendors can reserve a space for $25. If you would like to secure a space, please message Wagner Pride Pack (on their Facebook page) or you can call the school at 223-4309 for more information.
New fellowship
There is a new fellowship in our town. Travis Graves is the pastor of Calvary Chapel in Winterport — sent out from Calvary Chapel in Orrington. Travis and his wife, Aundra, both extend a warm welcome to all who would like to worship with them. Calvary Chapel is nondenominational and holds services at the Victoria Grant Center (40 Park Drive) every Sunday at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as Wednesdays at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, a meal is shared (provided) after a brief Bible study and time of prayer. For more information, contact Travis at graveyrd@yahoo.com or by phone at (207) 659-8963.
Broadband update
The Broadband Committee reports that they are happy with their progress in getting high-speed internet to all townspeople. This committee’s mission is to “Bring affordable high-speed internet for all residents.” For more information, please visit 1awaldobroadband.com or check out the town’s website where you can find minutes at winterportmaine.gov.
Taxes
As a reminder, the first half of taxes are due Thursday, Sept. 14.
Library
If you haven’t been to the library recently, do yourself a favor and stop by for a visit. The stacks are full of new books beautifully displayed in a bright, welcoming atmosphere.
On a recent visit, I noticed that the shelves included delightful Discovery Bags! These bags, which are designed with ages 3-11-plus in mind, are thematically based and are filled with activities, games, books and hands-on artifacts connected to a particular theme. Themes include bees, fairies, dinosaurs, sharks, etc. In addition, families can check out Maine Audubon Explorer Backpacks. Similar to the Discovery Bags, these backpacks are thematically organized (birds, plants, wildlife) and include everything families need to get out into nature and explore our surroundings. These bags are geared for all ages.
The library is now open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and will continue to be open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-7 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.