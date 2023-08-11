The Dog Days of Summer are behind us and, right on cue, back-to-school sales are popping up along with Halloween candy at the grocery store! How is that possible?
Blueberry Festival
This year’s Blueberry & Bluegrass Festival was a great success! Over 200 people attended and everyone had a great time. Building this type of tradition takes time, energy, and passion. A big thank you to all who continue to make this event possible.
Tax information
Property tax bills have been sent out and the first half is due by Sept. 14, with the second half due March 13, 2024. Unfortunately, as a result of recent changes in the law, the Tax Stabilization Program will not be available to certain senior citizens this year. This legislation has introduced The State Property Tax Deferral Program, which is available to some eligible residents. More information about this new program can be found at maine.gov under Tax Relief Credits and Programs.
On this note, as a friendly reminder to all residents, make sure your billing address is up to date with the Town Office (223-5055). Doing so will help prevent undeliverable mail and subsequent late fees.
Town meetings
The Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Winterport Town Office. The public is welcome to attend to hear about projects going on in the town. Agendas for town meetings can be found at Deb’s Variety, the Post Office and on Winterport’s Facebook Page.
Other meeting dates to know include: Assessors meet second Wednesday each month. Cemetery Committee meets third Monday each month, Planning Board third Thursday each month, and Recreation Board second Monday. The public is invited to attend all of the meetings.
Business in the spotlight
This week’s business in the spotlight is Winterport Winery, which offers a variety of handcrafted fruit wines from locally sourced fruits. Visit winterportwinery.com and you will find upcoming events such as the Pints for Pups Weekend Aug.18-20 and Sips and Succulents on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hours of operation are Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Social Media
Last week I highlighted some Facebook pages of note. Another great one is the town's Facebook page: The Town of Winterport, Maine. Other town pages include: Winterport Union Meeting House, You might be from Winterport if, Winterport Woman’s Club GFWC, WINTERPORT DRAGWAY (friends of), just to name a few! No shortage of social media pages in town, once you start poking around.
Safety reminder
Like many of you, I have friends and family who are motorcycle enthusiasts. As a friendly reminder, we can all do our part to help keep everyone safe by refraining from having mowing clippings blow onto the road. Those clippings quickly become slippery and are extremely dangerous for cyclists.