School budget update
Taxpayers in Winterport and Frankfort should know that Regional School Unit 22's 2022 school budget had a year-end surplus of $8.89 million. Because this excess is more than 9% of the previous year’s school budget, the district must create a plan to spend the money within three years. That plan could include RSU 22 giving a portion of that money back to the towns.
Winterport’s town manager, Casey Ashey, along with Town Council members, will be discussing this important issue at the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office’s Meeting Room and is open to the public.
More information about the surplus can be found in a front-page article Aug. 24 in the Bangor Daily News.
At this website, documents and information will continue to be updated on a regular basis. If you have a business that you want listed on the website or town photos, please reach out to cashey@winterportmaine.gov.
Pine Tree Jamboree
A special event will be held at the Winterport Dragway Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15, 16 and 17. This event will showcase pre-1954, flathead cars and motorcycles from all over the country and Canada! Campers and spectators are welcome to join this vintage, hot rod car and motorcycle event. Gates open at 9 a.m. with racing times beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Eli English at 603-969-4711.
Woman’s Club
The Winterport Woman’s Club is gearing up for another year and warmly welcomes new members. The club recently celebrated its 90th anniversary last year! Meetings are the second Wednesday of the month, 6-8 p.m., and include lively conversation over a light meal. For more information, see Facebook page: Winterport Woman's Club GFWC or contact club vice president, Kathy White, at 223-5746.
Library
If you haven’t already, check out the new books that have been added to our library’s stacks. New books include the 2023-24 Maine Student Book Award books! As a former ELA teacher, I can tell you that the MSBA books are the best of the best new books written for students in grades 5–8. For more information about these amazing books, check out the Maine Student Book Award website — you won’t be disappointed!
Neighbor’s Cupboard
A reminder to all, the Neighbor’s Cupboard is open Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. and is located at the Victoria Grant Center (bottom floor). Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 742. For more information, call Phylis at 223-9951.