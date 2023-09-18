Community News

Discovery Bags

Contents of bee-themed Discovery Bags available at the Winterport Memorial Library. Designed with ages 3-11-plus in mind, the bags are thematically based and filled with activities, games, books and hands-on artifacts connected to a particular theme. Screen Shot

Get ready for sweater weather! The first day of the autumnal equinox is this Saturday, Sept. 23. Then, on Friday, Sept. 29, the Full Harvest Moon will grace the sky. Seasonal change is most certainly upon us.

Town Council meeting

