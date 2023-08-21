Attention all budding astronomers and star gazers: On Wednesday, Aug. 30, we will experience our second full moon of the month — this phenomenon is called a Blue Moon. This super full blue moon, will be closer to the Earth than is typical — only 222,043 miles away!
Second Time Around
As you may have heard, the Second Time Around has been temporarily closed. There are several reasons for this including sanitary and safety concerns. Fortunately, there are several people who have stepped up to help reopen this important resource. I’m sure they would welcome more help.
For more information, please visit the town’s Facebook page or contact the town manager at cashey@winterport.gov or call the Town Office at 223-5055.
Neighbors' Cupboard
The Neighbors' Cupboard provides an important service to many residents. Open Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., the cupboard offers produce, dairy, meats and dry goods. Phylis Allen, one of the cupboard's directors, said that donated vegetables from gardens are welcome and may be dropped off Tuesday mornings between 9 and 10 a.m. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 742. For more information, Phylis can be reached at (207) 223-9951.
Ambulance Service
Winterport Ambulance Service is currently seeking licensed EMS providers to join their team! The ambulance responds to approximately 500 calls per year, making this a critical part of keeping our community members safe and healthy. Preference will be given to paramedic candidates, but anyone licensed is encouraged to apply. For more information, please contact John Malcolm, chief of Winterport Ambulance, at (207) 505-7965.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Stephen Wright, the superintendent of Oak Hill Cemetery since 2009, wishes to bring the mighty oak trees back to the cemetery. Many have died off from various causes. Stephen has been working to revitalize the oak tree population.
“I decided that seeing so many trees dying and being removed that I had to do something,” he said. This is just the beginning of his efforts to continue to care for the cemetery. He also will be doing stone work repair on the mausoleum and restoring damaged grave markers.
Recreation Department
I recently spoke with the town’s recreation director, Al Barton. He told me that it is his mission to have the area be the “...center of activity for the town.” Much attention is being given to restoring and properly maintaining the grounds. Up next will be a pre-K-grade 5 soccer program beginning in September. Fliers will be handed out at both Smith and Wagner schools at the start of the academic year. You can find more information about upcoming events on the Winterport Recreation Facebook page.
Caption: Al Barton stands by one of the three town trail maps.
One thing that this new endeavor has brought to light is how many people care about and are committed to our town. As my grandmother taught me, many hands make for light work. Thank you to all who are reaching out to me and reading this column. I welcome your feedback.