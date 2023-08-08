What a welcome relief the weather has been! There’s nothing like sleeping with the windows open allowing a cool breeze to waft through the bedroom. Heavenly!
Social connection
I want to thank the many people who have been supportive of this new endeavor of mine. Part of this connection journey has led me to the discovery of several Facebook pages about Winterport. Beautiful Winterport Maine and Winterport Maine Sell/Swap/Trade are two such groups that have lots of information about our town. If you haven’t already and are on Facebook, consider checking those pages out.
Volunteers needed
The town is looking for volunteers to serve on the Land Use Ordinance Review Committee, the Fire Truck Committee and the Board of Appeals. If you would like more information about these committees or how to obtain an application, please contact our town manager at 223-5055.
For more information about committee meetings, volunteer opportunities, and other town news, check out the website at winterportmaine.gov.
Broadband services
There are efforts in progress to address the need for high-speed internet in our town. Winterport is working with Frankfort and Stockton Springs to bring broadband to the three towns. For more information about how you can get involved, please call the Town Office at 223-5055.
Library happenings
Seeking something fun and free to do with children this week? If so, you’ll want to check out Bess the Book Bus on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Joining Bess will be the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck (donations are welcome).
For those wanting to do a day road trip, remember, too, that the library has a free day pass for one vehicle to Maine State Parks as well as a free pass for a group of up to four for the Children’s Discovery Museum. These can be checked out and used anytime. Just call the library at 223-5540 to reserve.
Woman’s Club
The Winterport Woman’s Club is collecting business ads for the 2024 Winterport Community Calendar. Additionally, all town residents are invited to list birthdays, anniversaries or special dates on the calendar. For more information, contact Gloria Aurelio at aurelioboys@gmail.com or Kathy White at dawklw@gmail.com before Aug. 12. Also, big shout out to the group for keeping the town plantings (seven locations) thriving! Bravo!
Bake/Thrift Sale
Looking for homemade pies, breads, treats? Ellingwood’s Corner United Methodist Church will be holding a bake sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The thrift shop will be open at the same time — that’s a real treat to check out if you haven’t yet. There, you can find everything from jackets to puzzles to kitchen wares. The church is located at 796 Lebanon Road.
Please reach out with information you’d like to see published in our weekly column. Hope you all have a wonderful week.