Donna Coffin

Donna Coffin, Cooperative Extension professor at the University of Maine, will give tips on weed management in a free Belfast Garden Club talk March 21. Photo courtesy of Donna Coffin

BELFAST — To gardeners, weeds can seem a problem of biblical proportions. A famous Bible parable, in fact, refers to them as from an “enemy.” Who wouldn’t agree?

Just in time for spring garden planning, Donna Coffin, Cooperative Extension professor at the University of Maine, will offer help in a free Belfast Garden Club lecture Tuesday, March 21. Coffin will talk about how to identify and manage weeds.