Jenness and Jim Robbins receive lifetime achievement award

Alan Johnston, commander of the Military Order of World Wars in Maine, left, presents a lifetime achievement award April 10 to Jim Robbins, center, and Jenness Robbins, right, at Robbins Lumber Inc. in Searsmont. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

SEARSMONT — A lifetime of service to country, community and family was honored April 10 at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.

Representatives of Maine veterans' organizations have selected Jenness and Jim Robbins to be recipients of their Lifetime Achievement Award.

