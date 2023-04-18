Alan Johnston, commander of the Military Order of World Wars in Maine, left, presents a lifetime achievement award April 10 to Jim Robbins, center, and Jenness Robbins, right, at Robbins Lumber Inc. in Searsmont.
SEARSMONT — A lifetime of service to country, community and family was honored April 10 at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.
Representatives of Maine veterans' organizations have selected Jenness and Jim Robbins to be recipients of their Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It’s an award that takes into account three factors,” said Randy Jenness, who works for and with several national and Maine veterans’ organizations as well at TOGUS in Augusta. “Those factors are love of country, service to the community and mastery of the land.”
Given those factors, the Robbins brothers would appear to be a perfect fit for the award.
Both Jenness, 84, and Jim, 77, have worked in the family business, Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, their entire lives. Both enlisted in the Navy and served honorably. Both have also offered financial and individual support to the community.
Retired Capt. Alan Johnston presented a plaque to the Robbins brothers.
“We have a group of veterans who identify those veterans within communities who go above and beyond,” Johnston said. “These guys have gone above and beyond.”
Johnston is commander of the Military Order of the World Wars in Maine, an organization that promotes youth leadership through programming like ROTC, Junior ROTC and Boys Scouts of America. Both Jenness and Jim Robbins have been active in their support of Boys Scout programs statewide, and within Waldo County.
“Robbins Lumber is one of the biggest contributors to the Boys Scouts of Maine,” Johnston said. “They support a lot of causes. They’re always there to help.”
Both Jenness and Jim are past presidents of Robbins Lumber. Jenness retired in 2000 and Jim retired in 2013. They remain with the company as consultants.
“They go out of their way to support causes all over Waldo County,” Johnston said.
For Jim Robbins, the honor represents the work of the people around him.
“It’s nice to be thanked for what we’ve done,” he said, “but it’s not just us. “We have a wonderful family behind us, a wonderful bunch of employees that help us accomplish what we do. We’re receiving this for them.”
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.