Belfast Police investigated a shooting that occurred on Marsh Road on March 9. A teenage victim was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center by Life Flight. Photo by Jim Leonard

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Linneaus Orlov, a Belfast High School sophomore, has died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Belfast Police reported March 10.

On the morning of March 9, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Marsh Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, in his teens, suffering from a serious, self-inflicted gunshot wound in need of immediate medical attention.

