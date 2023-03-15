BELFAST — Linneaus Orlov, a Belfast High School sophomore, has died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Belfast Police reported March 10.
On the morning of March 9, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Marsh Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, in his teens, suffering from a serious, self-inflicted gunshot wound in need of immediate medical attention.
Belfast Fire and EMS took the teen to Waldo County General Hospital. He subsequently was transported by Maine Life Flight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died of his injuries, police said.
Regional School Unit 71 Superintendent Mary Alice McLean sent an email to parents on the evening of March 9 identifying the student as BAHS sophomore Linneaus Orlov. McLean noted in her email that she had obtained permission from his mother to release his name.
“Linneaus had many talents and abilities,” McLean wrote to parents. “According to his mother, he loved being part of the Belfast community, and especially loved his classes at the Tech Center and BAHS art.”
In his press release the morning of March 10, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said his department is working closely with the RSU 71 administration and staff “to support them during this difficult time.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and RSU 71 community,” he said.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.