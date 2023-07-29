featured breaking Early morning fire destroys Wentworth Event Center Jul 29, 2023 Jul 29, 2023 Updated Jul 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire Searsport firefighters stand by as crews from four municipalities battle a blaze that leveled the Wentworth Event Center on Route 3, Belfast, early in the morning of July 29. Photo courtesy of Murray Carpenter Yellow tape surrounds the charred remains of the Wentworth Event Center on Route 3, Belfast, the afternoon of July 29 after a devastating early morning fire. Photo by Jim Leonard Fire has reduced the Wentworth Event Center to its frame in this photo from early Saturday morning, July 29. Photo Courtesy of Murray Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a massive fire that destroyed the Wentworth Event Center on Route 3 in the early morning hours Saturday, July 29.Initial reports of the fire began coming in around 1 a.m. Crews from Belfast, Searsport, Belmont and Morrill responded to the blaze, and the building reportedly was fully involved when they arrived.This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wentworth Event Center Fire Fire Marshal's Office Investigating Belfast Searsport Belmont And Morrill Fire Departments Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists