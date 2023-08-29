AUGUSTA — A Jackson woman was among eight people charged with drug trafficking offenses following a several-months-long investigation into the sale of “crack” cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout central Maine and the Midcoast.
According to a press release Aug. 29, investigators from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Office in Augusta, Midcoast Office in Thomaston and Western Maine Office in Lewiston for the past several months have been investigating a network of drug traffickers operating within Waldo, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties. The investigation has included many hours of surveillance, vehicle stops, undercover purchases of a variety of drugs from the group, and the execution of several search warrants.
Charged thus far as part of this investigation:
1. Stephon Davis, 27, of Waterville, two counts aggravated trafficking fentanyl, 1 count aggravated trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
2. Baron Thompson, 45, of Winslow, trafficking fentanyl, one count trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
3. Meloney Moody, 48, of Winslow, five counts aggravated trafficking cocaine (cocaine base), four counts aggravated trafficking fentanyl, two counts aggravated trafficking methamphetamine.
4. Dawn Wilbur, 51, of Winslow, one count trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
5. Charles Hinton, 45, of Savannah Georgia, one count trafficking cocaine (cocaine base) and one count felony possession of fentanyl.
6. Dominique Kirk, 25, of Lewiston, two counts aggravated trafficking fentanyl, two counts aggravated trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
7. Allen James, 41, of Waterville, one count aggravated trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
8. Alivia Gordon, 25, of Jackson, one count trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).
With the exception of Stephon Davis, who was arrested in June, all of the other arrests have taken place over the past week, according to the press release. Thompson, Moody, Wilbur, Hinton and Kirk were arrested on Aug. 23 following the execution of two search warrants at residences on Bellevue Street in Winslow. All but Kirk were taken to the Kennebec County Jail for booking. Kirk was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.
Allen James and Alivia Gordon were arrested on Aug. 27 following a vehicle pursuit by Maine State Police in Augusta. The two were taken to the Waldo County Jail for booking. Stephon Davis is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail.
Assisting in the investigation were Maine State Police, Winslow Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Waterville Police Department, Augusta Police Department, Kennebec Sheriff’s Office, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Seized in connection with this investigation were over 175 grams of cocaine base “crack” and 60 grams of fentanyl, MDEA said in the press release. Street value of the seized drugs is approximately $20,000.
The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are likely.