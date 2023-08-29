Crime, Courts, Fire

AUGUSTA — A Jackson woman was among eight people charged with drug trafficking offenses following a several-months-long investigation into the sale of “crack” cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout central Maine and the Midcoast.

According to a press release Aug. 29, investigators from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Office in Augusta, Midcoast Office in Thomaston and Western Maine Office in Lewiston for the past several months have been investigating a network of drug traffickers operating within Waldo, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties. The investigation has included many hours of surveillance, vehicle stops, undercover purchases of a variety of drugs from the group, and the execution of several search warrants.