WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A bill that would give the Belfast Police Department $750,000 as part of $7.645 million in FY24 congressionally directed spending for Maine public safety equipment and law enforcement agencies was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, made the announcement following the committee vote July 13. The Commerce, Justice, and Science (CJS) appropriations bill now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.
“Maine’s finest and bravest should have access to the most effective equipment to better protect themselves and our communities,” Collins said in the announcement. “This funding would improve public safety efforts, criminal investigations, and response capacity throughout Maine. As the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”
Funding requests advanced by Collins for Maine police departments and public safety equipment in the FY24 CJS appropriations bill include $750,000 for Belfast Police to purchase communications, dispatch and other equipment to support public safety and criminal investigations; $1.8 million for York County public safety training equipment; $57,000 to the Houlton Police Department to purchase equipment to assist in criminal investigations, including illegal narcotics detection; $317,000 to Portland Harbor Patrol to replace an aging patrol boat; $372,000 to Portland Police to replace equipment used by its Hazardous Devices Team; $174,000 to the Oxford County Jail for security equipment upgrades to help detect and prevent contraband from entering the jail; dand $4.175 million to the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency to replace aging public safety communications equipment.
Congress reinstituted congressionally directed spending in 2021. Since then, Collins has secured more than $500 million for hundreds of Maine projects for FY2022 and FY2023.