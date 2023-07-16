Crime, Courts, Fire

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A bill that would give the Belfast Police Department $750,000 as part of $7.645 million in FY24 congressionally directed spending for Maine public safety equipment and law enforcement agencies was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, made the announcement following the committee vote July 13. The Commerce, Justice, and Science (CJS) appropriations bill now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.