Crime, Courts, Fire

Former Searsport Fire Chief Andrew Webster

Andrew Webster, former Searsport fire chief, has accepted a deferred disposition of his case.

 File Photo

BELFAST — Former Searsport Fire Chief Andrew Webster, who now lives in Searsport, agreed to the deferred disposition of his case April 24 on a charge of accepting stolen property. He was charged in conjunction with an embezzling case involving his former fiancée.

In February, Gina Philbrick pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for embezzling from the Barney Hose Company, a fund-raising unit of the Searsport Fire Department.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you