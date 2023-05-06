BELFAST — Former Searsport Fire Chief Andrew Webster, who now lives in Searsport, agreed to the deferred disposition of his case April 24 on a charge of accepting stolen property. He was charged in conjunction with an embezzling case involving his former fiancée.
In February, Gina Philbrick pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for embezzling from the Barney Hose Company, a fund-raising unit of the Searsport Fire Department.
If Webster follows all the stipulations in the deferred disposition, then the charge will be dropped at a hearing scheduled for next year. He must also pay $4,000 in restitution.
The embezzlement came to light after a Searsport Police Department investigation of Philbrick found that she wrote Barney Hose Company checks and deposited them into her account while she served as the treasurer of the organization from January 2020 until the investigation about a year ago. She was accused of stealing at least $11,600, which is the stolen property Webster was accused of accepting.
The Barney Hose Company raises funds to support the fire department and its members.
Webster served as the town’s fire chief until he was charged with the crime. He submitted a formal resignation letter to town officials during a July 6, 2022, Select Board meeting. He had been on suspension during the investigation. Earlier this year Antonio Rivera was appointed fire chief to replace him.
Webster declined to comment further about the case but confirmed that he is still with Philbrick, but they are not engaged. He is scheduled for an April 23, 2024, dispositional hearing, at which the charges will be dismissed if he has complied with all stipulations in the differed disposition order.
