BELFAST — The Waldo County Grand Jury rose Wednesday, July 18, and indicted a couple for attempted murder in conjunction with an alleged stabbing and robbery in Belfast last month.
Justin P. Wilmot, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was indicted for attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault; aggravated assault; falsifying physical evidence; and theft by unauthorized taking. His companion, Isabella Noui, 20, of Belfast, was indicted for attempted murder, robbery; elevated aggravated assault; aggravated assault; falsifying physical evidence; and theft by unauthorized taking.
The pair are charged with stabbing and robbing a man June 13 in a crime that Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier called “horrific.”
The alleged assault took place near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route 1 and south of the Central Maine Power Co. power lines, just outside the bypass, according to a Police Department press release June 14. The victim had been camping in the woods when he befriended the two alleged robbers, Cormier told The Republican Journal during a June 15 interview.
Subsequently, the two demanded his wallet, which he gave them. Then they suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in different areas of his body, the chief said. He made it out of the woods to seek help. Cormier said the victim sustained serious injuries and is "lucky to be alive."
On Monday, June 13, at 9:20 a.m. Belfast Police were called to Waldo County General Hospital where the victim was being treated for stab wounds.
He told officers he was stabbed multiple times and robbed earlier that morning. He was treated for life-threatening injuries and transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where his condition had improved as of June 15, according to Cormier.
Following up on a tip, Belfast detectives found the two suspects in Bangor, according to a police press release. Bangor Police assisted with a search warrant for the two suspects, and detectives found the victim’s property and wallet, along with the knife used in the attack. Detectives took the two suspects back to Belfast for questioning and they admitted to the crime during the night of June 12, Cormier said.
Other grand jury indictments include:
Brian MacDonald, 21, Belfast, gross sexual assault (two counts), unlawful sexual contact (two counts); unlawful sexual touching. The charges by Belfast Police stem from an incident that occurred June 2 in Belfast. He has been held without bail at the Waldo County Jail since his arrest.
Hector J. Bohan, 34, Belfast, domestic violence aggravated assault; domestic violence; obstructing report of crime or injury; criminal mischief; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; violation of conditions of release.
Carl A. Burch, 52, Waldo, aggravated assault; domestic violence assault.
Jeremiah W. Chauvin, 45, Unity, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (two counts).
Daimon Clark, 44, Bangor, failure to report.
Brian A. Collins, 35, Belfast, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon; domestic violence assault.
Christopher Patrick Dailey, 39, Searsport, domestic violence assault (two counts); criminal mischief (two counts).
Aaron Drew, 25, Knox, burglary; theft by unauthorized taking (two counts), eluding an officer, violation of conditions of release, driving to endanger.
Terri-Lynn Fowler, 43, Orrington, theft by deception; forgery, failure to surrender license or registration.
Michael Frisbie, 31, Stockton Springs, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; domestic violence assault (two counts); violation of conditions of release.
Nicholas Allen Hart, 37, Searsport, terrorizing; criminal trespass.
Dillon Heiser, 32, Warren, aggravated criminal mischief.
Thatcher J. Jackson, 20, Belfast, aggravated assault; domestic violence terrorizing; domestic violence assault.
Jourdan Johnson, 27, Boston, Massachusetts, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (two counts); criminal forfeiture (two counts).
Christopher R. LaPointe, 36, Swanville, assault on an officer; domestic violence assault; refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release.
Joselyn K. Marston, 28, Freedom, theft by unauthorized taking (two counts); forgery.
Heath R. Mathieson, 30, Montville, assault.
Matthew B. McIver, 38, Monroe, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; criminal OUI, refusing to submit to arrest; criminal mischief.
Marissa May Melton, 31, Swanville, aggravated criminal mischief; cruelty to animals, criminal; violation of conditions of release.
Christopher R. Peppers, 37, Waldo, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking (2 counts); violation of conditions of release.
Matthew S. Powers, 49, Monroe, theft by deception, forgery, failure to surrender license or registration.
Hayden D. Ratner, 35, Unity, eluding an officer; operating without a license; criminal speed; violation of conditions of release.
Shane Reynolds, 23, Belfast, eluding an officer; passing a roadblock; criminal OUI, driving to endanger.
Elizabeth Rice, 29, Swanville, criminal OUI.
Christopher M. Seekins, 30, Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; violation of conditions of release, hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Charles A. Stair, 68, Unity, criminal OUI; aggravated criminal OUI (2 counts), violation of conditions of release; operating after suspension.
Robert W. Studley, 51, Palermo, unlawful sexual contact (3 counts).
Dylan M. Urquhart, 34, Camden, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; failure to sign USC.
Ronald Brant Watkins, 55, Brewer, theft by deception; forgery.
Jesse M. Weeman, 27, Dixmont, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; violation of conditions of release (2 counts); tampering with a witness or informant; criminal forfeiture (4 counts); criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Ashley R. Wilber, 39, Orrington, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (3 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of conditions of release; criminal forfeiture (4 counts).