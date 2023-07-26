Crime, Courts, Fire

Waldo County Courthouse

A Waldo County Grand Jury indicted two people charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred on June 13. 

 File photo

BELFAST — The Waldo County Grand Jury rose Wednesday, July 18, and indicted a couple for attempted murder in conjunction with an alleged stabbing and robbery in Belfast last month.

Justin P. Wilmot, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was indicted for attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault; aggravated assault; falsifying physical evidence; and theft by unauthorized taking. His companion, Isabella Noui, 20, of Belfast, was indicted for attempted murder, robbery; elevated aggravated assault; aggravated assault; falsifying physical evidence; and theft by unauthorized taking.