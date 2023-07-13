A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse midsize SUV filmed as it entered the parking lot of Belfast VFW Post 3108 on July 9. Police stopped this vehicle July 13 and arrested its driver, charging him with felony theft.
Belfast Police Sgt. Rick Smith pictured with the VFW's stolen collection trailer for returnables, recovered July 13 from woods off Back Searsport Road.
Photo courtesy of Belfast Police
Photo courtesy of Belfast Police
Belfast Police have this 2014 Chevrolet Traverse stopped in the vicinity of Hammond Road in Swanville.
Photo courtesy of Belfast Police
The impounded 2014 Chevrolet Traverse allegedly used in a series of thefts from Belfast VFW Post 3108 is loaded onto a flatbed trailer July 13.
Photo courtesy of Belfast Police
Belfst VFW Commander Jim Roberts, Sgt. Rick Smith and Detective Sgt. Dan Fitzpatrick pose with the returnables trailer police recovered July 13 from woods off Back Searsport Road.
BELFAST — Police have arrested a Morrill man in conjunction with a series of thefts from Veterans of Foreign Wars Randall Collins Post 3108, and recovered a stolen trailer the post uses to collect returnables in conjunction with its fundraising efforts.
Ryan Hast, 35, was picked up just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, arrested and charged with charged with Class C felony theft. He was being held at Waldo County Jail on cash bail.
According to a press release Thursday evening from Police Chief Robert Cormier, on July 10 police launched an investigation into thefts from the VFW that included one of the post’s trailers, which was full of returnable bottles and cans. Funds raised from the returnables help sustain Post 3108 and support its community efforts and events.
“After investigation, following tips and leads, the department focused their search in the East Belfast area,” Cormier said in the press release. On July 13, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers searching woods off Back Searsport Road found the stolen trailer about 200 yards into the woods and seized it for evidence, he said.
At about 10 a.m., police confirmed the identity of a suspect and obtained arrest warrants, the chief said, and, acting on a tip, at about 6:30 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one used in the thefts. It was traveling west on Hammond Road in Swanville, Cormier said in the press release.
Officers stopped the vehicle, identified the driver as Hast and arrested him, the chief said.
Police also impounded the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, a black "tungsten metallic" 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, and took it back to Belfast for further investigation, Cormier said.
“The arrest was a great example of teamwork by our officers and the public’s help with tips and information which ultimately led to his arrest,” Cormier said in the press release.
“We hope that by bringing this case to a close quickly, it brings some closure for the members of the post who were impacted by the thefts. Thank you to all who helped with this case.”