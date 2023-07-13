Crime, Courts, Fire

BELFAST — Police have arrested a Morrill man in conjunction with a series of thefts from Veterans of Foreign Wars Randall Collins Post 3108, and recovered a stolen trailer the post uses to collect returnables in conjunction with its fundraising efforts.

Ryan Hast, 35, was picked up just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, arrested and charged with charged with Class C felony theft. He was being held at Waldo County Jail on cash bail.

