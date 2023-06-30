BELFAST — Judge Robert Murray has denied bail to a Lincolnville resident accused in the death of his roommate.
Matthew Pendleton, 48, has been charged in the Jan. 6 death of Kevin Curit, a man who lived with Pendleton at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville — a man Pendleton has described as his “friend.”
Pendleton and his legal team, Christopher McLean and Cheryl Sanuiku-Henig, were in court June 23 seeking bail. Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest on Jan. 7.
The June 23 bail hearing was a Harnish Hearing to determine if Pendleton qualified for bail, or conditions associated with bail, under the law.
Murray’s June 26 decision denying Pendleton bail means the accused will remain at the Waldo County Jail until his trial, or until a plea agreement is reached.
At the June 23 bail hearing, Pendleton’s legal team called witnesses to testify to Pendleton’s character, his ties to the community, and the likelihood of his remaining in the area if granted bail.
Pendleton’s ex-wife, Sara Pendleton, described her ex-husband as a “great guy” and a “gentle soul” who “would do anything for you.”
Sara Pendleton’s mother, Carol McFarland, testified that Matthew Pendleton “was a consistently good guy,” and that she trusted what he said.
Sanuiku-Henig told Judge Murray that, if her client were granted bail, there were technologies available to ensure he remained in the area and compliant with any bail conditions. She noted that, if bail were granted, Pendleton would stay with his father in Camden.
During the June 23 hearing, Sara Pendleton acknowledged that she had convinced her ex-husband to contact the police following Curit’s death.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Waldo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the residence at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. When police arrived, they found Curit deceased in a trailer at the front of the residence.
Investigators from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the day and into the evening of Jan. 6. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Curit died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. Pendleton was charged with Curit’s murder and arrested on Jan. 7. He has been held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
Autopsy results indicated Curit had ligature marks on his neck and had also sustained significant facial fractures.
Pendleton has alleged that, in the time leading up to his death, Curit had been highly intoxicated and had fallen several times.
In his statement to police, Pendleton said he went to the store on Jan. 5 and returned to find that Curit had made a mess of the kitchen area. Pendleton said he instructed Curit to sleep in the camper outside the residence. Pendleton told law enforcement that he found Curit dead “around 5:30 a.m." on Jan. 6. Pendleton first notified Waldo County dispatch at 9:48 a.m.
Evidence gathered during the investigation includes a pair of photos on Pendleton’s phone, one depicting the kitchen in disarray, and the other a photo of Curit’s battered body on the front step of the house. Pendleton told authorities he found Curit’s body inside the camper.
The two men lived together in the house at 54 Thorndike Road. Following Curit’s death, Pendleton allegedly told a witness that he and Curit “had been going at it for three days.”
During the bail hearing, prosecutors focused on the time frame between when those photos were taken and when authorities were contacted, a gap of 11 hours.
Sara Pendleton testified that Matthew contacted her on the morning of Jan. 6 and she convinced her ex-husband to contact police.
Prosecutors also focused on the manner of death. Autopsy results reveal Curit died as a result of ligature strangulation and blunt force trauma.
“Kevin Curit did not strangle himself,” prosecutor Jeff Baroody said.
In his decision to deny Pendleton bail, Murray noted the probable cause affidavit indicated that Curit had “suffered a beating over some extended period of time which resulted in his ultimate death.”
Murray also focused on statements made by Pendleton to law enforcement officials, his ex-wife, and several other members of his family. Murray termed those statements “inculpatory” (implying guilt).
In his decision, Murray found “significant concerns” with Pendleton’s “lengthy history of substance abuse” and that he had made direct threats to his daughter, directed at his daughter’s boyfriend.
Pendleton will continue to be held without bail at the Waldo County Jail.