Crime, Courts, Fire

54 Thorndike Road

This house at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville is where Matthew Pendleton allegedly killed his roommate Kevin Curit. Pendleton was denied bail June 26.

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Judge Robert Murray has denied bail to a Lincolnville resident accused in the death of his roommate.

Matthew Pendleton, 48, has been charged in the Jan. 6 death of Kevin Curit, a man who lived with Pendleton at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville — a man Pendleton has described as his “friend.”