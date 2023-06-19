BELFAST — Justin Wilmot, 20, and Isabella Noui, 19, both of Fitchburg, Mass., are being held at Knox County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail each. The pair are charged with stabbing and robbing a man June 13 in Belfast, a crime Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier called "horrific."
The alleged assault took place near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route 1 and south of the Central Maine Power Co. power lines, just outside the bypass, according to a Police Department press release June 14. The victim had been camping in the woods when he befriended the two alleged robbers, Cormier told The Republican Journal during a June 15 interview.
Subsequently, the two demanded his wallet, which he gave them. Then they suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in different areas of his body, the chief said. He made it out of the woods to seek help. Cormier said the victim sustained serious injuries and is lucky to be alive.
On Monday, June 13, at 9:20 a.m. Belfast Police were called to Waldo County General Hospital where the victim was being treated for stab wounds.
He told officers he was stabbed multiple times and robbed earlier that morning. He was treated for life-threatening injuries and transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where his condition had improved as of June 15, according to Cormier.
Following up on a tip, Belfast detectives found the two suspects in Bangor, according to the police press release. Bangor Police assisted with a search warrant for the two suspects, and detectives found the victim's property and wallet, along with the knife used in the attack. Detectives took the two suspects back to Belfast for questioning and they admitted to the crime during the night of June 12, Cormier said.
The investigation is ongoing, and Belfast detectives are looking further into the pair to see if there could be more victims, Cormier said. He praised the officers and detectives who worked on the case and located the suspects so quickly. The two seemed to have no remorse for their actions, Cormier said, and he thinks they would have done this again. He called them "a dangerous couple."
Wilmot is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and armed robbery, all class A felonies. He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence.
Noui is charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, both felonies, along with falsifying physical evidence.
Cormier urges people to take someone with them when they are camping in the woods, carry a cell phone and be guarded with strangers who might befriend them. Even in New England these types of crimes can happen, he said.
The pair are scheduled to appear in court July 28.