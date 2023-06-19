Crime, Courts, Fire

BELFAST — Justin Wilmot, 20, and Isabella Noui, 19, both of Fitchburg, Mass., are being held at Knox County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail each. The pair are charged with stabbing and robbing a man June 13 in Belfast, a crime Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier called "horrific."

The alleged assault took place near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route 1 and south of the Central Maine Power Co. power lines, just outside the bypass, according to a Police Department press release June 14. The victim had been camping in the woods when he befriended the two alleged robbers, Cormier told The Republican Journal during a June 15 interview.