BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between April 21 and May 3, 2023:
Rock A. Chase, 63, Hartland, solicitation of a child, dismissed; disorderly conduct, offensive words or gestures, $1,000 fine.
Libby Marie Henderson, 28, Monroe, operating under the influence (alcohol)(prior), dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Ross C. Liberty, 30, Fairfield, burglary, 47 days in jail, probation partially revoked, probation continued.
Richard Allen James Bock, 19, Belfast, domestic violence assault, six month in jail, all suspended, one year probation; violating protection from abuse order, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; operating vehicle without a license, dismissed.
Rhiannon Welch, 46, Waterville, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four years in jail, forfeiture of property.
Daniel P. Crowe, 43, Portland, domestic violence criminal threatening, two years in jail with all but 30 days suspended, two years’ probation; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed, criminal mischief, dismissed, operating while license is suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, 48 hours in jail, license suspended 150 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended; improper victim contact (pre-bail), 90 days in jail.
Brian William Larrabee, 41, Searsport, violating protection from abuse order, six months in jail; violating protection from abuse order, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, six months in jail; improper victim contact (pre-bail), six months in jail; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, $400 fine, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, six months in jail; domestic violence assault, dismissed; violating conditions of release, six months in jail; violating protection from abuse order, six months in jail, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail, $450 restitution; criminal trespass, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; assault, five years in jail with all but nine months suspended, two years’ probation; domestic violence assault, six months in jail; violating protection from abuse order, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, six months in jail.
Miralys Duperry, 22, Belfast, assault on an officer, dismissed.
Brennan A. Albano, 22, Thorndike, unlawful sexual contact, 364 days in jail, all suspended, one year probation.
Kyle F. Rayeski, 31, Burnham, aggravated criminal mischief, 60 days in jail, probation partially revoked.
Doris Mae Gifford, 57, Van Buren, arson, five years in jail with all but nine months suspended, three years’ probation.
Richard Allen Berrier, 39, Pittsfield, arson, three years in jail with all but six months suspended, three years’ probation.
Andrew D. Webster, 52, Monroe, theft by receiving stolen property (two counts), dismissed.
Joan M. Maddocks, 65, Northport, protective order from harassment violated, 10 days in jail; operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, seven days in jail, license suspended 150 days; operating under the influence (alcohol)(no test), $500 fine, $500 suspended, seven days in jail, license suspended 150 days; violating conditions of release, seven days in jail; violating conditions of release, 10 days in jail.
Thomas Miner, 31, Unity, domestic violence assault (two counts), dismissed.
Randall M. Perkins, 56, Bangor, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; operating vehicle without a license, $150 fine.
Matthew Warren, 39, Swanville, operating under the influence (alcohol), $1,000 fine, license suspended 150 days.
Theodore Donald Harris, negotiating a worthless instrument, dismissed.
Austin Charles Podziewski, 37, Rockland, trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed.
Kyle F. Rayeki, 31, Burnham, assault, dismissed; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail; reckless conduct, 30 days in jail.
Asher Gifford, 60, Montville, failure to comply with sex offender registry act (first offense), unconditional discharge.
Robert S. Gerry, 47, Unity, domestic violence assault, six months in jail with all but two days suspended, two years’ probation.
Cameron M. Starkey, 30, Troy, failure to comply with sex offender registry act (third offense), six months in jail.
Autumn MacDonald, 29, Searsport, criminal mischief, $150 fine, $300 restitution.
Paul Berez, 61, Camden, operating after registration suspended, $150 fine.
Kelvin D. Benner, 24, South Thomaston, engaging in recycling without license, $500 fine; vehicle recycling, $500 fine.
Richard Campo, 36, Washington, failure to register vehicle, $150 fine.
Tricia Harrell, 29, Rockland, operating while license is suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Jared L. Larsen, 30, Waldoboro, operating while license is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.