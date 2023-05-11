Crime, Courts, Fire

Waldo County Judicial Center

The following cases were closed at the Waldo County Judicial Center from April 21 through May 3, 2023. 

Rock A. Chase, 63, Hartland, solicitation of a child, dismissed; disorderly conduct, offensive words or gestures, $1,000 fine.