BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between May 12 and May 19, 2023:
Adrien L. Sanborn, 37, Rochester, N.H., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; illegal information of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 22 months in jail.
Bret A. Reid, 41, Troy, domestic violence assault, dismissed; domestic violence assault, $300 fine; domestic violence assault (priors), two years in jail with all but 260 days suspended, two years’ probation; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail.
Timothy Jennings, 58, Oxford, illegal possession of a firearm, dismissed.
Derek M. Pomeroy, 36, Stockton Springs, violating conditions of release, $200 fine, $200 suspended; operating while license suspended/revoked, $250 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine, $150 suspended.
Jason L. Brewster, 40, Unity, burning prohibited materials, $100 fine.
Brett I. Graff, 53, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol)(no test), dismissed.
Adam G. King, 37, Freedom, domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Stephen Smith, 35, Brooks, attaching false plates, $150 fine; attaching false plates $150 fine, $100 suspended; operating vehicle without a license, dismissed.
James Coccia, 76, Waterville, failure to register vehicle, $100 fine.
Tyler J. Field, 22, St. Albans, failure to make oral or written accident report, $100 fine.
Darren K. Moulton, 57, Belfast, domestic violence assault, nine months in jail, all suspended, two years’ probation.
Gerald O. Stewart, 68, Clinton, criminal trespass, $200 fine.